No arrests yet

A gas station attendant was robbed at gunpoint early Friday by a man who escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

When Ocala police officers arrived at the Citgo, 1517 SW 10th St., they were told a masked man had entered the building, taken out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave the gunman money, and he then fled. No one was injured. Police were notified about 1:40 a.m.

Officers searched the area, but did not find anyone. Anyone with information about the robbery can call the OPD at 369-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com