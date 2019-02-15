ARREST RECORDS: For a list of arrests, daytonamugshots.com

SUITS: SunTrust Bank v. Heather L. Cormican, real property; JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Gregory Thomas Martin, real property; Unifund CCR LLC v. Mary L. Tew, in excess of $15,000; American Express National Bank v. Audrey Medeiros, in excess of $15,000; US Bank v. Janice Evans, real property; Patricia Curtis v. Vaughan S. Spanos, premises liability/commercial; Ralph Paul Ciraldo v. A&W Construction Services Inc., auto negligence; Loretta Budiani v. A&W Construction Services Inc., auto negligence; Gary Demarco v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., auto negligence; Space Coast Credit Union v. Eduardo M. Vega, in excess of $15,000; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Wallace Breland, real property; Robert W. Theisen Jr. v. Gregory Fulford, in excess of $15,000; Nolands Roofing Inc. v. American Integrity Insurance Co., insurance claim; FBC Mortgage LLC v. Jennifer Pugliese, real property; Barbara Hargett v. Joseph Hall, auto negligence; Rollin Heinzerling v. U Haul Company of Arizona, auto negligence; Tomoka Medical Lab Inc. v. Alliance Foundation of Florida Inc., in excess of $15,000; Bank of New York Mellon v. unknown heirs of Marilyn W. Tomsey, real property.

MARRIAGES: Erve S. Teixeira and John C. Yalden, Port Orange; Sarah N. Smith and Madison R. Kinney, Port Orange; Milton Jeovany Juarez Sanchez, Daytona Beach, and Migdonia Diaz Aguilar, Honduras; Charles K. Smarr Jr. and Brejoya A. Perry, Daytona Beach; Sydney E. Dunn and Brandon E. Turner, Orange City; James J. Hathaway, DeLeon Springs, and Candis L. Hickman, Orange City; Kanotra K. Bruten, DeLand, and Ralph E. Padgett Jr., Crescent City; Kent P. Lackemacher and Stefanie S. Nepaul, DeLand; Kristin M. Harrison and Jeffrey S. Taylor Sr., Deltona; Alexandra G. Livengood, Orange City, and Justin B. Taylor, DeLand; Dominic Sieber and Alina I. Shaikamalova, Ormond Beach; Rebecca L. Smith and Albert D. Scott Jr., DeLand; Rachel A. Massey and Jason J. Hanna, New Smyrna Beach; Rachel L. Fedoronko and Zachary A. Strang, Port Orange; Brianna P. Brower and Nathan I. Murphy, DeLeon Springs; Kayla J. Larson and Christopher D. Inabnett, Daytona Beach; Austin C. Noel and Cherokee R. Lewis, South Daytona; Alexandra C. Chirillo and Erik L. Rasky, Ormond Beach; Sofia M. Barry, Daytona Beach, and Ali Reza Seyed Razi, Jacksonville; Shelby L. Normand Rounds and Wyatt R. Patch, DeLand; Kelsie C. Martin, Longwood, and Halyn L. Varela, Deltona; Cynthia J. Colaizzi Tucker and Thomas J. Howe, Daytona Beach; Harris D. Smith, New Smyrna Beach, and Cassidy D. Baumann, Edgewater; Nellanne K. Foster, Edgewater, and Steven M. Lavoie, Dothan, Alabama.

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS STARTED: Chelsea I. v. Joseph F. Stapf; Brandy S. v. John P. Ware; Kenneth D. Burke v. Rene West; Marcie L. v. Ronald J. Freeman; Elissa v. Andrew Sylvester; Ashton B. Carter v. Venise E. Porter.

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED: Peng Liang and Trevor Graham; Allecia V. Allison and Lavell Waters; Mary Bunting and John T. Greenwood; Jayson D. and Jennifer M. Ness; John and Kellielynn Herman; Adrian L. and Angela Ruffin.