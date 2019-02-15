A special event is set for March 30 at the McPherson Governmental Complex at 601 NE 25th Ave., Ocala, with displays, vendors, food and more.

You might know that a centennial is a celebration of 100 years, and if you are of a certain age, you likely remember America marking 200 years as a nation with the bicentennial in 1976.

Well, get ready, because on Saturday, March 30, Marion County is scheduled to celebrate its septaquintaquinquecentennial.

Perhaps you’d prefer to stick with the title organizers have given the event: Marion County’s 175th anniversary. The free celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Governmental Complex, 601 NE 25th Ave., Ocala.

“Our history is worth celebrating,” said Michelle Stone, chair of the Marion County Commission. “We have a great history, and better yet, we have a wonderful future ahead. Getting together as one big community to celebrate will be very special.”

The event will commemorate the formation of Marion County from parts of Alachua, Mosquito (now Orange) and Hillsborough counties, signed into law in March 1844 by Richard Keith Call, governor of the Florida Territory, then a year away from statehood.

The celebration is to feature historical exhibits, talks and displays, featuring presenters in period costume. The Marion County Museum of History and Archeology, also on the county grounds, is scheduled to be open for the event. Meanwhile, county officials plan to bury a time capsule in the courtyard of the commission offices.

The Historic Ocala Preservation Society is among the organizations planning to have a display, said Pamela Stafford, president of H.O.P.S.

“Having the exhibitions there by so many different groups, people will discover things about Marion County that they had no idea about,” Stafford said.

Celebration organizers say the event also will incorporate features of the inaugural Marion County Government Day held last March, with booths offering attendees the chance to visit with representatives of local governments and agencies. Stone said she is inviting all elected officials in the county, past and present, to attend.

“We hope this will be a homecoming for our elected officials,” she said.

In addition, the event is scheduled to have some of the attractions associated with the county’s many festivals, such as an entertainment stage borrowed from the city of Ocala, activities for children, food trucks, and booths for vendors and nonprofit agencies. A sheriff’s helicopter, a display of current and vintage police cars, and other county vehicles are expected to be on hand.

Judy Delk, a member of the Marion County Historical Commission, an advisory board to the board of county commissioners, said on Feb. 11 that she had reserved almost 200 booths for the celebration. Why such a response?

“You’re kidding, right?” she said. “How many times will you get to help celebrate the county’s 175th birthday?”

Other special events are planned for the days leading up to the celebration, including a re-enactment at the Fort King Historical Site of the first County Commission meeting. Stone said she and David Moore, vice chair of the County Commission, plan to participate in period clothing.

For the celebration on March 30, carriage rides will be offered for free. A few activities will involve costs, such as for food.

“These are optional things people can take advantage of if they’d like to,” said Nick Zoller, county public relations director. “But someone could easily come out to this event at no cost at all.”

Delk and Zoller said organizers have been planning the logistics of the event, including parking, event layout and information stations and first aid/comfort stations, for months.

“The good thing is, being a government agency, we have a lot of specialized folks who are on hand and able to volunteer their time,” Zoller said.

Delk said the Historical Commission has been looking forward to the celebration for two years.

“I’m expecting a huge crowd, a bunch of happy people and everybody to go away with something they’ve learned about Marion County that they didn’t know before,” she said. “I expect them to see people they don’t see every day, to eat, to have a good time and to go home tired and happy.”