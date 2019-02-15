SUMMERFIELD — A Summerfield man wanted for principal to attempted felony murder and aggravated battery has been arrested.

Marion County Jail records show Sonny L. Stehr was booked shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. He also is charged with failure to appear for marijuana less than 20 grams. Bail is set at $37,000.

State records show Stehr has a criminal history that includes escape.

Stehr, 28, is accused of being a participant in an alleged shooting and beating of a man in late October 2018, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The victim managed to escape and was found along Southeast 102nd Court Road.

Detectives had originally interviewed Stehr about the incident and he denied any involvement. Continuing with their investigation, Sheriff’s officials were able to connect Stehr to the incident and he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.