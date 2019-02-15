The Castillo de San Marcos is at least part of the reason Bob and Maria Alvarez got involved in the local re-enactment community.

Both have Spanish heritage, so they felt at home in Spain, Maria Alvarez said. After they came to St. Augustine, they started participating in cannon demonstrations at the fort, she said. After learning the expense of buying period-correct clothing, Maria Alvarez started making her own.

They're both part of Historic Florida Militia, a local nonprofit dedicated to historical re-enactments, and they're part of the force behind a weeklong celebration underway to celebrate today's 500th birthday of the city's founder, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

He founded St. Augustine in 1565 as part of an effort to remove a French colony from Spanish territory, according to the National Park Service. The site, which was a Timucuan Indian village, got the name St. Augustine because the crews first saw land on the Catholic feast day of Saint Augustine, according to the Park Service.

“We’re really excited about this week," Maria Alvarez said. "We’re hoping to make this an annual event."

The celebration, called Festival de San Agustin, began Feb. 9 and will end Saturday. The events have included demonstrations of life in St. Augustine in 1565.

Tonight, re-enactors will share more history at a "saunter"; about two dozen re-enactors will walk downtown and interact with people starting at 5:30 p.m. around the Colonial Quarter on St. George Street, according to Alvarez and a press release. That event is free to attend.

The group regularly hosts saunters down St. George Street.

“People are really amazed when we tell them why St. Augustine is the oldest city," Maria Alvarez said.

Other events, including a public procession on Saturday in downtown St. Augustine, are planned with more details on Historic Florida Militia's Facebook page.

Like other re-enactors, Maria Alvarez puts a lot of time into her craft.

Typically her husband portrays a Spanish soldier, and she usually portrays a common person, she said. For Saturday's procession, she'll be wearing a dress based on one worn by Isabella Clara Eugenia, daughter of Spanish King Philip II.

Making that type of dress takes about six weeks, she said. She sews by hand for stitches that will be visible.

"I research how they made different clothing, what fabric they used, what kind of ornamentation they used," Alvarez said. "I try to stay as close to (portraits) as I can."

Brian Bowman, president of Historic Florida Militia, said the work and research of a re-enactor is about trying to create a moment in time as best as possible. Historical accuracy in re-enactments can also extend beyond clothing to weapons and cookware and even the style of language.

"We work with archaeologists," he said. "We work with historians. We go to specialists all over the world."

One place where people go to help recreate those moments in time is St. Augustine Textiles. The small shop is stocked full of period-correct garb and accessories. The shop sits at the end of a short path off St. George Street.

Crew members tailor, sew and research to create historically accurate clothing.

Anthea Manny, shop clerk, described several pieces on Thursday afternoon.

“Everything’s handmade," Manny said. "We have researched and created the patterns because there are no patterns for 16th, 17th, 18th century."

Research for clothing can draw from newspapers, she said. Subscribers would place ads describing clothes that servants had stolen and would offer a reward for returning the items.

“That’s how researchers know what the popular sock color is," Manny said.

Manny — who said she is known as "Colonial Barbie" by many customers for her vast clothing collection — is also a re-enactor, and she specializes in sewing small items like buttons and bonnets.

She created a Revolutionary War-related persona for herself of a woman who makes gloves to survive.

"I pretend I’m looking for my husband ... and I’ve misplaced him during the war. I have a feckless son who was a Patriot," she said. "This allows me to talk about the divisions in families between those who were loyal and those who wanted a new country."

Manny, who changes her persona about every five years, said she re-enacts so she can help people learn.

“For me it is all about sharing," she said. "It's the interpretive aspect of the hobby."