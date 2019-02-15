I want to appeal to visitors to Venetian Gardens: Please refrain from feeding the wildlife. The emphasis is on wild, and it includes the diversity of birds with which this urban park is blessed.

Left to their own devices, alligators, turtles and birds are perfectly capable of being what they are. Indeed, there are good reasons not to interfere with their lives as wild creatures. In the case of the birds of Venetian Gardens, I want to sketch out briefly several reasons to forego feeding:

With the exception of the obvious carnivores — birds of prey such as the osprey and the red-shouldered hawk, as well as the herons, egrets, limpkins, anhingas and wood storks — the birds of the Cove and Gardens are omnivores — they eat both plant and animal matter.Loaf bread — the first choice of those who toss out human food items — has no place in the diet of their favorite targets, grackles, ibis, or gulls. Left to their own devices, these omnivores will forego the processed carbohydrates devoid of nutritional value for the varied diet of plants and animals to which they are adapted.A bird filled up on empty carbohydrates is likely to be malnourished, have a compromised immune system and be susceptible to infection and disease. University of Georgia studies of birds in urban parks of South Florida suggest that malnourished and unhealthy birds such as the ibis, can put humans at risk for such diseases as salmonella.Human food such as bread, French fries and chips, left to decompose on the shoreline are pollutants that put the fragile ecosystem of a freshwater lake at risk.My impression is that the numbers of ibis and grackles are inflated due to human feeding. And I am wondering if the gulls — normally temporary visitors to the Cove — will be here to stay when, in addition to the folks walking through the gardens and tossing out pieces of bread, we have a restaurant with outdoor diners — an irresistible lure turning otherwise carnivorous or omnivorous birds into opportunistic, nuisance scavengers.

Not wanting to be a stick in the mud, I offer an alternative to the feeding of wild birds. My proposal is that we train and encourage ourselves and others to Pause, Watch, Listen and Feel. I would even suggest making a small investment in the laminated foldout “Birds of Central Florida.”

What to do with the bags of loaf bread that would be torn and tossed out in pieces for the birds turned scavengers? How about donating the bread to a local food pantry.

There are others more qualified than I am to write on these matters, and I hope they will contribute to the discussion. Perhaps they can advise the Parks Department on how to enhance the experience of regulars and visitors while respecting and protecting the wildlife of our treasured urban park.

Timothy C. Lundy lives in Leesburg.