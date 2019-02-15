Did you see it? That eerie flashing light that zoomed over Central Florida? It turns out it wasn’t a UFO—sorry to disappoint you. It was a fireball.



The “large fireball” that zipped across the Central Florida skyline on Tuesday was a meteor that mostly likely exploded over the Atlantic Ocean, TCPalm reports. And just how powerful was it? Think the explosive force of 100 tons of TNT.



“We’re still processing the data, but it was large, maybe a foot across,” said Dwayne Free, director of the Spalding Allsky Camera Network which sends data to NASA’s Planetary Defense Office’s Asteroid Threat Assessment Project in California.



Free called the fireball experience a "routine event" that is seen across the globe.





Large meteor explosions like the one seen off Central Florida happen around the world at least once a month, TCPalm reports.



Witnesses from Titusville to Palm Bay saw the fireball with some reports indicating folks as far as Jacksonville catching a glimpse of the greenish, blue glow as well.



