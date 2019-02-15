Daniel Alexander faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting.

RIVIERA BEACH — A Lake Park man faces an attempted murder charge after reportedly "shooting up" the Riviera Beach home of a man whom had been trying to fight him.

Daniel Alexander, 26, also faces weapons-related charges, including illegally possessing a weapon after having been convicted of a felony. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for a bail hearing Friday morning.

Alexander is accused of shooting 10 rounds into a home on Silver Beach Road shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The man inside said he dove to the ground as bullets flew over his head. He wasn't injured, though bullets were fired through the front window and "would have hit any person if they were sitting on the couch at the time," an investigator wrote. More bullets went through the master bedroom. One lodged into the mattress.

The man suspected the gunman was Alexander, whom moments before he saw drive by his home in a yellow Chevrolet Blazer. He told sheriff's authorities he had been trying to fight Alexander one-on-one for about a month because of problems they had regarding a woman.

Last month the man went to the home Alexander shares with the man's ex-girlfriend. He said he wanted to talk to the woman, but Alexander instead shot at the man's car. The man didn't report the shooting, he said, because he didn't want Alexander to go back to prison and be away from his children.

Alexander last was released from state prison in December, after spending two years behind bars on aggravated assault and weapons-related offenses. He currently is on felony probation, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The man said he repeatedly contacted Alexander so they could fight one-on-one and settle their issues. On Wednesday, the man saw Alexander near Ninth Street and Foresteria Drive in Lake Park and tried to get him to stop and fight. The man said he followed Alexander to S Avenue and West 27th Street in Riviera, where Alexander pulled down an alley. Another man came out and pointed at the man's car. Assuming it wouldn't be a one-on-one fight, the man drove home.

He met a woman at his house and told her about his problems with Alexander. They saw Alexander drive by the home, and the man waved, he said. He walked inside and about 20 seconds later heard the gunfire.

When the woman saw Alexander, she drove away from the man's home, afraid something bad was going to happen. She told authorities she watched in her rear-view mirror as a man leaned out of a car and fired multiple shots. She said she didn't see Alexander pull the trigger, but he later drove near her and she noticed he was the only one in the car.

The next day, the man called sheriff's deputies and said he was driving behind Alexander and his ex-girlfriend, who were in a white Mitsubishi SUV. Alexander's mother also was in the car.

Alexander told sheriff's authorities he never drove the yellow Blazer and said he was in Lake Worth the day of the shooting. He "adamantly denied" being in that neighborhood that afternoon.

The woman in the car with Alexander told deputies she spent that afternoon at home. Alexander was at his cousin's residence, she said, and she exchanged messages with him throughout the night, though he never mentioned a shooting.