A Lake City man who in May was arrested for driving drunk and causing a serious injury to a 75-year-old woman was sentenced in an Alachua County court Thursday to nearly 3 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Circuit Judge Mark Moseley sentenced Joseph Daniel Nipper, 33, to 35.25 months, or about 3 years, in prison. It was his fourth DUI conviction.

Nipper pleaded no contest to two charges: causing a crash while intoxicated that resulted in serious bodily injury and DUI, court records show.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Nipper May 16 after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Northwest 39th Avenue that sent a woman to the hospital with a brain injury.

Troopers said Nipper was driving a Ford Transit van involved in the crash, which sent now-76-year-old Gale Polvere, of Gainesville, to the UF Health Shands Intensive Care Unit with a brain bleed, according to a FHP arrest report.

Troopers found Nipper in his van along with a cooler containing three unopened cans of Bud Light and one can that was “busted open,” according to the arrest report.

Nipper refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, the report said. At the jail, he refused a breath sample test.

Nipper's sentence will be followed by at least two years of probation.