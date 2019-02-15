The International Auto Show at the Prime Osborn convention center is host to hundreds of new 2019 model cars.

The show features the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ride and Drive event where visitors will get the chance to drive Jeep Wrangler, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models. Dodge cars including the Challenger, Charger and Durango are also available for tests drives. In addition, the Chrysler Pacifica, the 300, the Ram Rebel and three Fiats — the 500, 500x and Spider — also can be taken for a spin.

To register for a drive, go to the FCA Drive and Ride table at the front of the convention center. If people are interested, it's recommended they get there early. Once they are finished driving, they'll get a thank-you gift from FCA.

"The Drive initiative lets folks drive newer model cars with no pressure to buy," said Roger Leung, the drive event manager. "Some people have never driven these kinds of cars and they can get blown away."

In addition to Fiat and Chrysler drivers, Toyota and Chevrolet will also offer test drives.

The auto show, which began Friday, continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Sunday at the convention center, 1000 Water St.

New SUVS, cars and trucks from 27 manufacturers will be on display.

New models scheduled include the Audi Q8, Honda Insight, Hyundai NEXO, Infiniti QX50, Lexus UX, Porsche Cayenne E3, Ram 1500, Toyota Supra and Volkswagen Arteon.

Classic car displays include Saturday’s Corvette Circle, plus the Military Trail and Military Vehicle Preservation display of historic vehicles like a half-track and Jeeps, as well as a Mustang Alley on Sunday, which also includes a celebration of the Volkswagen Beetle at the show’s Beetle Freeway, with cars from the 1960s to present to celebrate the final year of Beetle production.

Admission to the show is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors; $5 for military with ID; and $5 for children (ages 6 to 12). Parking is free.