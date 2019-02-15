From the desk of Nate Monroe

OH, SO THERE IS A CRIME WAVE? Friday Editorial: Sheriff explains use of special overtime, by the Times-Union Editorial Board.

There have been raised eyebrows and questions over the major amounts of overtime recently offered by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Some of the confusion over the issue can be placed at the feet of the JSO, which did not even put out a news release to address it.



So the Times-Union Editorial Board recently spoke with Sheriff Mike Williams to get answers to the following questions on the controversy:



• Why the overtime? Williams said that there has been an increase in general criminal activity. He said he didn’t want to lose the crime-fighting gains that have been made — in most areas — over the past year.



There are a few facets of this editorial worth exploring a bit more, but this first claim from Williams — that crime is on the rise — tops the list. This flies in the face of the righteous indignation with which the supporters of Williams and Mayor Lenny Curry's supporters have inveighed against critics who say Jacksonville is experiencing a "Curry Crime Wave." Those supporters have touted a single, year-over-year improvement from 2017-18 in overall and violent crime as proof things are getting better.

That's one reason it was odd when the newspaper found out a few weeks ago JSO had authorized unlimited overtime for the entire department, with instructions it would last until shortly after the March 19 city elections. Past overtime initiatives — which were not as broad as the latest iteration — were put into place in response to increases in gun violence, i.e. a crime wave. So why authorize it this time if there's no crime wave?

So, aside form the partisan rhetoric flying around, this isn't a huge revelation. Yes, crime has been pretty bad lately.

Now, I have resisted the term "crime wave" in the past because if you take a look at overall trends, the big picture is that things are about where they were four years ago — with the exception of the city's murder rate, which is notably higher. At the same time, however, the first part of 2019 is outpacing 2018 in homicides. And now, we have the sheriff conceding the overtime effort is in response to an increase in crime.

THERE IS ONE OTHER MAJOR STICKING POINT in this editorial. Williams told the board the overtime program is limited to officers working on their day off: "How does the program work? Officers work 12-hour days, five days on and five days off. Officers are given the opportunity to work overtime on off days."

That contradicts the direction officers received in internal emails from JSO supervisors, which said "you can work as much or as little as you want ... You can come in early before your shift, stay late after your shift, or come in on your day off."

This means either Williams changed the overtime program at some point, his own supervisors don't understand it, he's being dishonest or he doesn't know details about the program. The first explanation might be closer to the truth because he also said in this editorial the program might last through the summer if need be, which is a significant extension over its original termination point at the end of March.

THIS IS IMPORTANT because, recall, Curry ran on a platform of fixing Jacksonville's crime problem. He painted the city as a crime-ridden hellscape under his predecessor, former Mayor Alvin Brown, and successfully rode that rhetoric to a 2015 victory. The fact that crime is basically where it was four years ago is an accountability problem for the mayor, not to mention the fact that it might be getting worse this year.

SPEAKING OF WHICH, 2 dead and 2 others injured in Northwest Jacksonville park shooting, by Dan Scanlan.



One 24-year-old man was killed during a Thursday night shooting in a city park at 5905 Redpoll Avenue, and a second 14-year-old victim died early Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.



The shooting incident in Elizabeth R. Powell Park just east of New Kings Road also left two other men injured from gunshot wounds, police said.



A large group of people were in the basketball court in the city’s Northwest section about 7 p.m. when a fight began, Lt. Ellis Burns said.



“Several people started shooting at each other. We have located several different calibers of shell casings at this point as we try to fit the pieces together,” Burns said. ” ... It appears they started shooting before they got in the vehicles, then got in the vehicles and fled.”



There is no uniform definition of what constitutes a "mass shooting," but one common understanding is a case in which three or more people are shot. By that standard, this would be Jacksonville's fifth mass shooting since the summer. Either way, it's not good.

HIJINKS: Ethics complaint filed against Brosche, by David Bauerlein.

An ethics complaint filed this week against mayoral candidate Anna Brosche says she violated state law by failing to disclose about $5,300 on her financial disclosure form, which Brosche’s spokeswoman called an oversight that will be corrected.



Jacksonville attorney Kyle Bedran, who has served as president of the Jacksonville Young Republicans, filed the complaint with the Florida Ethics Commission. He said Brosche “purposely failed” to list a “hidden account” at the Florida Retirement System when she listed assets on her annual disclosure forms.



Yes, this is an oversight that should be fixed. No, this is not a big deal. No, it won't change the outcome of the race.

GOOD NEWS: Jacksonville’s Urban Rest Stop provides daytime haven, showers for homeless, by Beth Reese Cravey.



For three years Allan Harmala lived in his car.



Finding a place to take a free shower or wash a load of laundry was a rare gift in those days, he said. So he can attest to the importance of the newly opened Urban Rest Stop at the downtown Jacksonville campus of Sulzbacher, a nonprofit that provides comprehensive services for people experiencing homelessness.



They can now go to the city-funded Rest Stop on East Adams Street five days a week to not only take showers and clean their clothes, but get meals, shelter placement, health care, mailboxes, employment assistance and case managers and be referred to other services.



If they only want to shower, relax, watch TV for a bit then be on their way, that’s OK too.



“It means a lot to a lot of people,” said Harmala, who now lives at Sulzbacher’s downtown homeless center. “People go months and months without a shower.”



I'm not sure the election-season ribbon cutting was necessary, but this is undeniably a nice bit of progress spurred by City Hall.

'BRINGS CLOSURE:' Jacksonville’s Willowbranch Park is ‘holy ground’ for AIDS memorial, by Beth Reese Cravey.

In 1978 Willowbranch Park in Riverside was the site of Jacksonville’s first Gay Pride Festival. That was 41 years ago, a dark time for the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.



The 300 or so people who attended the festival risked their personal and job safety doing so, said Richard Ceriello, president of the AIDS Memorial Project of Northeast Florida. They were also in peril when they had their “discreet” meetings at the city library adjacent to the park, he said.



“Public places to gather were few and far between, and sanctioned brutality was commonplace. Elected officials and law enforcement were not responsive,” he said.



Ceriello and other members of Jacksonville’s current LGBT community, he said, “stand on the broad shoulders of those who came before.”



So Thursday they returned to Willowbranch to honor those who came before. They planted three magnolia trees and read aloud the names of 100 Riverside-area residents who died from AIDS. They placed 100 resin leaves, each bearing one of those names, on the trees.

