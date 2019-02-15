Like other pot shops in Palm Beach County, GrowHealthy's medical marijuana dispensary on Okeechobee Boulevard sells heavily regulated cannabis oils and tinctures to patients who have received doctors' permission to consume weed.

Unlike other dispensaries, GrowHealthy has begun carrying unregulated cannabidiol, or CBD, products that are available to anyone 18 or older, no medical marijuana card needed.

The tactic is a nod to marijuana's growing mainstream popularity. As Florida's tightly supervised cannabis industry expands, unregulated CBD stores are popping up everywhere. A few blocks from GrowHealthy's dispensary, a shopping center on Military Trail is home to both a state-regulated Trulieve location and an unregulated CBD shop.

For CBD products, it's buyer beware. Labels often are inaccurate, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. A University of Pennsylvania researcher bought and tested 84 widely available CBD products and found less than a third accurately marketed their CBD content. What's more, 21 percent of CBD products contained some THC, the cannabis compound that gets users high — and can trigger positive readings on drug tests.

Don Moxley, director of applied science and brand development at GrowHealthy, said the dispensary carries only unregulated CBD products that have undergone the same strict quality control as its regulated cannabis products.

"We're applying that same ethos to CBD," Moxley said.

Patients must get a doctor's approval to buy cannabis from GrowHealthy and other state-regulated dispensaries, and the companies' products and facilities are subject to state scrutiny. In contrast, the new wave of CBD products and CBD shops occupy a regulatory gray area — consumers need no special permission to shop, and regulatory oversight doesn't exist. Police and health officials generally allow the sale of CBD, so long as it doesn't contain THC.

Unregulated CBD is derived from hemp, while the CBD that requires a marijuana card comes from cannabis plants.

The unregulated offerings at GrowHealthy include vape pens, foot creams and massage lotions. They range in price from $20 to $55.

While dispensaries typically limit access to patients with ID cards issued by the state medical marijuana program, Moxley said GrowHealthy will allow any customer 18 or older into the store to peruse the selection of hemp-based CBD products. Because it's a pot shop, no credit cards are accepted.

CBD is said to be an effective compound for treating seizures and inflammation. Unlike THC, it has no psychoactive effects.

Florida voters approved medical marijuana in a 2016 constitutional amendment. Since then, nearly 100 dispensaries have opened statewide and more than 180,000 patients have signed up for permission to buy state-regulated cannabis, according to the Florida Department of Health.