The Democrat from Boca Raton says she has no idea what DeSantis is talking about. 'I deny any wrongdoing,' she says.

BOCA RATON — State Rep. Emily Slosberg faces allegations of theft and trespassing, according to a recent executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Feb. 8 executive order offered no details, and Palm Beach County's clerk of courts lists no complaint against the legislator. Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, said Friday that she hadn't seen the order and had no idea what it was about.

"The governor knows more than I know at this point," Slosberg said. "I deny any wrongdoing."

The executive order says Slosberg faces accusations of "petit theft, trespass of structure or conveyance and criminal mischief."

The order says that because Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has "a close working relationship" with Slosberg, he asked the governor to move her case to the Broward County prosecutor's office.



"We determined there was a potential for conflict of interest with Ms. Slosberg and requested the governor to assign this case to another jurisdiction," Assistant State Attorney Brian Fernandes said.

The case apparently stems from a dispute between Slosberg and the buyer of her former home in Boca Raton. According to a deed, Slosberg in late December sold her property on Caliente Lane near Town Center of Boca Raton for $369,000 to Diosaida Roman and William Herrera of New York.

According to a Boca Raton police report, the new owners called police a few days later about an apparent burglary involving a locksmith on the property. The police report offers few details but names Slosberg as a suspect. She was never arrested, according to jail records.

Neither the buyers of the home nor the locksmith could be reached for comment Friday.

Slosberg, a 37-year-old attorney, won election in 2016 to a seat previously held by her father, Irv Slosberg. She ran unopposed in 2018.