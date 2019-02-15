There was big news made this past Tuesday. Really big. Like 22,000,000,000,000-times-$1 big.

The national debt of the United States topped the $22 trillion mark for the first time.

That was Tuesday. Now, as of this writing Friday afternoon, the debt has increased another $19.8 billion. (Yup, that's a "B".)

It's hard to get your head around that $22 trillion number. Broken down as the share of the debt for every man, woman and child in American, it becomes a smaller figure: $67,000.

The group of debtors becomes smaller if you limit it to just the taxpayers in the United States. Since babies and some Americans don't pay taxes, the amount of debt per taxpayer is a lot higher: Just shy of $180,000.

As of this time in 2000, the national debt stood at $5.7 trillion. The payoff amount for every U.S. citizen alive back then was a "mere" $20,400. It stands at nearly 3.5 times that today.

And back then, things were going pretty well, at least for the National Debt Clock, the digital display in New York City that provided a second-by-second update of the national debt.

Only a funny thing happened that year: The debt stopped growing. And the "clock" started running backward as the figures became smaller.

In September 2000, the clock was unplugged and the then 13 numbers on its display were covered with a red-white-and-blue cloth. A strong economy, coupled with a fiscally responsible Congress (yes, it actually was at one time) had resulted in a shrinking debt.

The sign was covered, but not taken down. Douglas Durst, son of the clock's founder (who was a New York developer and investor), told reporters that it would stay put: "In case we need it again. I hope we won't, but you never know what could happen to the debt again."

The unplugging didn't last for long.

By July 2002, the clock was up and running again.

You can have a U.S. debt clock on your computer or smartphone screen. The national debt number can be found at www.usdebtclock.org. (Note the "org" ending instead of the more common "com" ending.) A phone version is available at the Apple store.

It contains all manner of interesting figures: a debt clock for all nations; student-loan debt; average credit-card debt and dozens of other figures. There are also debt clocks for the 50 states and figures for the current estimated U.S. population, prison population and the number of retirees and veterans. Plus dozens of other facts and figures. You'll likely find something there of interest.

So hurry on over to the website. You can take your time. It'll still be running when you get there.

Lonnie Brown can be reached at LedgerDatabase@aol.com.