The U.S. Forest Service is doing a controlled burn in the Ocala National Forest in northern Lake County Friday.

The 1,121 acre prescribed burn is going on south of County Road 445, north of Forest Road 69 and southeast of Alexander Springs. The burn is designed to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation buildup and reduce the threat of wildfires.

Forest Service officials are urging motorists to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.

This is one of many prescribed burns the Ocala National Forest is doing during the 2019 prescribed burning season.