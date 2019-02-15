Tax season is upon us. And for most, a massive tax return is what we hope for. But for one lucky 29-year-old man in Florida, the IRS sent the refund check of a lifetime.

Tampa man, Ramon Christopher Blanchett, listed his occupation as a “freelancer” in an electronically submitted self-prepared income tax return before receiving a refund of $980,000 on a reported income of $18,497.

Blanchett had W-2 forms showing wages from a nursing home and restaurant and $1 million of federal income tax withholding, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

SunTrust froze the funds for suspected fraud before sending him a cashier’s check for $980,000.

He transferred varying amounts of money to several Grow Financial Credit Union accounts before withdrawing $49,117 in the form of a cashier’s check.

A federal forfeiture complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court in Tampa. “Based on Blanchett’s submission of the (tax return), falsely representing that $1 million in taxes had been withheld, the U.S. Treasury issued check number 4038088544305, made payable to Blanchett, for $980,000,″ the complaint states.

Blanchett bought a 2016 silver Lexus RC350 with some of the funds on August 9. The IRS later seized his car.

