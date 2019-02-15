Imagine School third-graders recently became 1910 immigrants for a day in an exercise designed to help them to better understand the Ellis Island experience.

PALM COAST — With Neil Diamond’s “America” issuing from speakers nearby, 102 third-graders dressed in early 20th-century garb queue up for what will surely be a memorable journey into the past.

They present their tickets to volunteers Donald and Katherine Schilling and then pass through an imaginary gate to the equally imaginary gangplank for the “New Amsterdam” — actually a defined area on the campus of Imagine School at Town Center in Palm Coast.

There, the masses huddle as they anticipate new lives in the New World.

This is the charter school’s eighth annual Ellis Island Day, a chance to learn about a defining moment in American history through an elaborate exercise in role-playing. The year is 1910, and the students represent immigrants setting sail for New York from international ports.

Clad in period clothing from a variety of cultures, with false mustaches and bundled baby dolls, the children begin to resemble the people who came to America seeking a better life.

Teacher Heather Overton tells the students they are in steerage and can expect the journey to take 15 days, a period that for the sake of the participants passes in mere moments. At last, a volunteer holds aloft a picture of the Statue of Liberty and the students cheer. The national anthem rings out.

After disembarking and having their passports checked, the children enter “Ellis Island” proper, where they rotate through a succession of classrooms, each representing a different stage in the process. The young “immigrants” undergo interviews and medical examinations, have their baggage checked and take a citizenship test.

Overton said the project always ends up being one of the highlights of the students’ third-grade year.

“They really learn a lot about what it would have been like to go through Ellis Island as an immigrant,” she said.

Before embarking on their journey, the students read an historical novel on the subject, “The Orphan of Ellis Island: A Time-Travel Adventure” by Elvira Woodruff. They researched the types of jobs people did in 1910, some with unfamiliar names, like cobbler. And, of course, they studied Ellis Island and the conditions immigrants faced on the ships that brought them there.

They learned that some children came alone, without their parents, and how nervous or frightened they must have been.

“We talked about why a lot of people wanted to come to America to start a new life here,” Overton said.

Once on the school’s version of Ellis Island, the students were each given a number and told to be patient. They had to be prepared to tell interviewers where they came from and where they were going. And they learned a bit about how vulnerable these newcomers were.

Unattended possessions and even babies would vanish, thanks to volunteers enlisted to act as thieves or to simulate the whims of misfortune.

The only way to retrieve their property and babies was to make a report to the authorities, portrayed by volunteer Roger Spires and Flagler Deputy Ralph Lilavois.

“They learn really quick to keep everything close to them,” said Overton.

In fact, two years ago, she asked a student what they had learned during the exercise. The response: “I’ve learned not to trust any adults today.”

At the end of the day, the five classes of Imagine School third-graders attended a “Welcome to America” party, where they had an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of citizenship and reflect on an experience that, if the word of past participants is any indication, they will long remember.

