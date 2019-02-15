Weekly route will travel nonstop to northern Michigan

SARASOTA — Elite Airways is the latest airline to expand service to and from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

On Friday, Elite announced new, nonstop service between Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in northern Michigan and Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ). Starting March 16, flights will depart every Saturday from SRQ at 8:30 a.m., arriving in Traverse City at 12:30 p.m., and returning to Sarasota-Bradenton at 3:30 p.m.

Early bird fares start at $199 each way.

Elite operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners. Passengers will receive free snacks and beverages and a first checked bag up to 50 pounds.

Traverse City is known as a destination for outdoor activities, the Lake Michigan shoreline, resorts and casinos as well as its annual National Cherry Festival.

“Elite Airways is pleased to begin nonstop jet service between Traverse City and Sarasota-Bradenton next month, which will be ideal for vacationers traveling in either direction,” John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, said in an announcement. “Our hope is to expand to twice-weekly service this summer as demand for vacation travel increases. We believe there’s good synergy between these two popular vacation destinations, and wish to thank airport officials in Traverse City and Saratota-Bradenton for their support."

The flights are expected to increase visitors from Michigan to Florida's Gulf coast.

“We are very pleased that Elite Airways will now offer nonstop service to Traverse City, Michigan, beginning next month,” Peter Wish, chairman of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, said in an announcement. “The Sarasota-Bradenton community will be thrilled to have added these flights, which will connect two high-profile, high-quality vacation destinations.”

Elite is the latest airline to add flights at SRQ.

Last year, the airport attracted Allegiant, a discount carrier that added nine nonstop routes to cities in the Northeast and Midwest to the three it already offered, and Frontier, a low-fare carrier with service to Cleveland, Philadelphia and Atlanta.