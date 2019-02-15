Coming so close to playing for a state title and not getting there hurts, and it’s hard to step back and see the accomplishments in getting there.

That’s the mindset of the Eastside girls soccer team, which on Friday saw its 2018-2019 season come to a close following a 2-0 loss to Gulf Breeze in the Class 3A state semifinals at Citizens Field.

The Dolphins (22-2-2), who will play Plantation American Heritage in their second straight state final, were quick and always seemed to be on the attack. They scored once in the first half, on an impressive inside move from junior Kristen Goodroe, and in the 54th minute of the second half, when sophomore Aila Swinton kicked in a pass toward goal.

That was more than enough for Gulf Breeze goalkeeper Jadyn Walters, who didn’t face as many shots as her counterpart, Eastside senior Rachel Zumberg.

“They are a really quality team,” said Eastside coach Sergio Quintana. “We were struggling with their speed of play.

“We were trying to hold them out and try to get a counter attack on them, but they kept pressure and pressuring us and broke us down.”

The Rams (19-4) were the only soccer team still playing in the area, and reached their first state semifinal in school history. Gulf Breeze, which lost in a shootout to Merritt Island in last year’s 3A state final, is looking to win its first state championship since winning back-to-back 2A titles in 2000-2001.

Zumberg, who rarely got challenged as much as she did Friday night, already had four saves before Goodroe’s score.

“This team was the same from last year, but the difference was we wanted it so much more,” Zumberg said of her Rams. “Our defense has been playing so great all season, and we had some spectacular mid-fielders. “This team (Gulf Breeze) obviously knew what it was doing and was attacking with the ball. But I’m very proud of our team.”

Eastside’s top two scorers in seniors Sierra Millinor and Isabella Quintana hardly had any opportunities at shots the whole night. But those two players’ impact in four years at Eastside won’t soon be forgotten.

“When they (seniors) came in they made an impact right away,” Sergio Quintana said. “No headaches. Supported the team and tried to bring the young ones along.

“It was a great season.”