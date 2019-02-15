WEST PALM BEACH — Promising to use his baseball skills to help disabled kids, former Florida Marlins pitcher Justin Wayne on Friday asked a federal judge to let him serve his sentence for health care fraud on house arrest instead of spending nearly four years behind bars.

Claiming he’s learned from his mistakes, the 39-year-old Boca Raton man who was on the Marlins roster when it won the 2003 World Series tearfully asked U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks not to force him to report to prison on March 1.

Alcohol and an innate lack of skepticism fueled his decision to team up with notorious sober home operator Kenny Chatman to bilk insurers out of nearly $4 million, Wayne said.

“Alcohol is not my friend or my comforter,” he said of the lessons he has learned since he was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in August. “I will never be able to forget the damage I’ve done.”

While Middlebrooks acknowledged Wayne’s volunteer work with youth sports leagues and his plans to help a Delray Beach nonprofit that offers disabled kids the chance to play baseball, the judge rejected his request for house arrest.

Instead, Middlebrooks cut Wayne’s sentence nearly in half, replacing the 46-month sentence he imposed in November with a two-year term. He also gave Wayne two weeks longer to spend with his family, allowing him to report to prison on March 14.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Villafana said Wayne and his brother, Hawkeye, cooperated with federal agents after they were accused of paying kickbacks to Chatman so he would use their Palm Beach Gardens business, Smart Labs LLC, for his illicit scheme. Their help lead to the arrests of others, she said.

She supported his request for a sentence reduction, but said giving him house arrest would be unfair to others who have been handed stiff sentences for similar crimes since the crackdown on Palm Beach County’s illicit drug treatment industry began roughly three years ago.

“In this case, this crime funded the fraud that hurt a lot of people,” Villafana said.

Defense attorney Richard Lubin said Wayne could atone for his crimes by helping the Miracle League rebuild its ballfields in Delray Beach so it can continue to offer blind, wheelchair-bound and mentally disabled kids the chance to play ball. "This is not just give a guy community service and move on," Lubin said. "This is something that resonates with him and could really, really change our community."

Wayne and his brothers, Hawkeye, 40, and Ethan, 36, each pleaded guilty to single charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in connection with their work with Chatman.

Chatman, who is serving a 27-year sentence, convinced the brothers to pay him kickbacks so he would send their lab urine from recovering addicts who were being treated at drug treatment centers he owned in Lake Worth and Margate, Villafana said.

The Wayne brothers’ lab would conduct medically unnecessary, but lucrative tests, on the urine, she said. The brothers would then give Chatman a cut of the money they were paid by insurers. Insurers would reimburse the lab as much as $2,000 for each test.

Hawkeye Wayne, who played in the minors and lives in Palm Beach Gardens, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Ethan, a former lawyer who lives in Delray Beach, was placed on house arrest.

