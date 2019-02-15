State calls for Education Practices Commission to revoke Eddie Hundley's educator's certificate for two years.

The Florida Department of Education on Friday called for Lincoln Memorial Academy principal Eddie Hundley to have his educator's license revoked for two years over Hundley's role in helping a teacher under investigation for sexual misconduct in Manatee County land a job as a teacher in Sarasota County.

The proposal follows a Jan. 9 hearing in which Hundley defended himself by saying that no official charges had been filed against former Lincoln Memorial Middle School teacher Quentin Peterson when Hundley recommended him for teaching positions in Sarasota. The Department of Education produced seven witnesses who testified that Hundley had been briefed on allegations against Peterson and wrote references for him in spite of knowing that the investigation into the former music teacher was ramping up.

Hundley issued his own recommendation to a state administrative law judge on Jan. 24, disputing the DOE's claims and calling for the case to be dismissed with no action taken against his license. In addition to having his license revoked, the DOE called in its recommended order to the judge that Hundley to be placed on probation for two years, be ordered to take a course in ethics and pay a $750 fine.

If Hundley's license were to be revoked, he would not be eligible to continue in his current role, according to DOE spokeswoman Audrey Walden.

“While a charter school principal may not need to hold a Florida educator certificate, a revocation or suspension of a certificate would prohibit employment in any position which has direct contact with students in a public school or district,” Walden said.

Administrative law judge Lynne A. Quimby-Pennock will issue her recommendation in the coming weeks to the state's Education Practices Commission, which will ultimately issue a decision.