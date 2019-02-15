Andy DeLong is checking out as manager of the Palm Beach Publix, a bittersweet departure after six years in a community that has praised him for his kindness, concern — and quick thinking on one memorable occasion.

DeLong, who lives in Stuart, has been making the 80-mile round trip to the island Publix where he often put in 10-12 hours. When an opportunity came up to manage a store much closer to home, he grabbed it. He starts his new position Saturday at the Publix on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, a 16-mile drive from his home.

RELATED: Palm Beach Publix workers honored with top citizen awards

Nonetheless, he said: “It was a big decision and it’s been very hard."

“When you’ve been at a store as long as I have, you get to know a lot of folks. They’re like family," he said. “There’s a lot of history here, a lot of customers who have done things that are recognized around the world. It makes the store very unique.”

There are memories DeLong will take with him to the Jupiter store, where an unexpected retirement opened up the manager’s slot. He and customer service manager Tanya Nelson were honored last month with an Outstanding Citizen Award from the town for saving a customer’s life on Christmas Eve.

The man had collapsed on the floor and while 911 was called, DeLong and Nelson started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Another worker used an AED, or defibrillator, to start his heart beating again. “He’d stopped breathing and turned blue,” DeLong said. “We brought him back."

Like all Publix store managers, he had been trained in CPR, he said. “

In 2016, DeLong won the George Jenkins Customer Service Award from the supermarket chain, an award based on customer reviews and other data.

Helping customers

While he tried his best to satisfy all customer requests, they couldn’t always be accommodated. He had to turn down a customer who asked to take one of the baggers home with her to unload her groceries. “She said she’d bring him back when she was finished.”

“We get requests for a lot of special items,” he said, “products that people have seen in other countries or other states. They might want a certain type of sardines we don’t carry and we’ll have to find a way to get it. Sometimes we do and sometimes we don’t.

“There are challenges with customers in every store. But being able to serve them and make them feel good is my goal. No matter what the problem is, we’ve been pretty successful.”

One costumer who is sorry to see DeLong go is Jennifer Marcello, a St. Edward Roman Catholic Church volunteer who arranges coffees after mass during the season. “I always dealt directly with Andy, and that’s how I got to know him,” she said.

“I just think he’s unique. He’s an incredibly nice and decent person. Sometimes in the summer I’d get a text message from him: ‘How’s your summer going?’ Just a touching-base thing, really nice.

“He’s an incredibly caring person and I know he was like that with other customers. It was way above and beyond what you’d expect from a supermarket manager. He really cares about the community.”

New manager

DeLong’s post is being taken over by Greg Serkin, who has managed the Publix store in Boynton Beach at Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard. He’ll be the new manager of the island store starting Saturday, the day after DeLong’s departure.

“I was caught a little off-guard by it,” Serkin said. “I didn’t even know there was an opportunity until they let me know last week. I’ve been excited to get going.”

Serkin helped open the remodeled Boynton Beach store in 2015 and has been there since. He’s been a store manager for 10 years total. “Now it’s time to move on to bigger and better,” he said.

“The challenge will be getting to know people and having them get to know me. I want to become familiar with the customers and the neighborhood as soon as possible.”