With the collision of ongoing Interstate 95 construction and race traffic this Daytona 500 weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation is making efforts to alert motorists to travel options and traffic snarls.

But a new traffic pattern is in place for this year's race, and FDOT has announced extra messaging to help motorists navigate their way to and from Daytona International Speedway.

Extra signage will be in place, while real-time traffic information will appear on overhead dynamic message signs. Other ways to get traffic info: FL511 and traffic apps including Waze.

Road Rangers — who offer free assistance to drivers on Florida interstates — will patrol I-95 Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Interstate 4 from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. to assist motorists with any vehicle trouble. Dial *347 on most mobile phones to contact the Road Rangers.

