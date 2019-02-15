Before Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, opponents warned that pot shops' cash and stash would act as powerful magnets for criminals.

More than a year after Palm Beach County's first dispensaries opened, no crime wave has materialized. Instead, weed heists have proven non-existent at Palm Beach County's cannabis businesses.

A Palm Beach Post review of law enforcement records finds no reported robberies, burglaries, assaults or other crimes at the county’s six state-regulated dispensaries.

“We’ve not had one incident where we’ve had to call anybody,” said Scott Berman, owner of the Lake Worth building at 1125 N. Dixie Highway that’s home to Curaleaf’s dispensary.

That assertion is supported by call logs and incident reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Lake Worth. From Curaleaf’s opening in January 2018 through mid-February 2019, the sheriff’s office reported no incidents related to Curaleaf.

A Post review found similar silence at the county’s other dispensaries. They are:

Knox Medical at 1 S. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth, which opened in November 2017. Trulieve at 1324 N. Military Trail in unincorporated West Palm Beach and 1534 SW Eighth St. in Boynton Beach, both of which opened in October 2018. Surterra Wellness at 11575 U.S. 1 in unincorporated North Palm Beach, which debuted in November. GrowHealthy at 4237 Okeechobee Blvd. in unincorporated West Palm Beach, which opened in December.

Like other pot shops throughout Florida, GrowHealthy’s dispensary is patrolled by a security guard round the clock. A burglar would need a jackhammer to reach the stash, which is secured by thick walls and an eye-recognition system, said Don Moxley, a company executive.

“We have security out the ying-yang,” Moxley said. “We have a culture of security.”

Knox Medical, meanwhile, occupies a former bank branch across the street from Lake Worth city hall -- and the former bank vault now serves as a secure storage area for the dispensary's product.

Florida regulators require impenetrable protection and nonstop surveillance. The state mandates that cannabis stores employ 24-hour guards and install cameras at every entrance. The marijuana must be locked in a vault.

“The security requirements are ridiculous,” said Ben Pollara, a longtime proponent of cannabis legalization in Florida. “They’re much higher than for pharmacies that have thousands of dollars of prescription opioids.”

The fortress-like defense reflects fears that pot shops would present tempting targets. Federal prohibition of weed makes cannabis a cash-only business, so dispensaries have more currency on hand than most businesses. However, the rise of apps such as CanPay allows many sales to take place without cash.

What’s more, Florida’s prohibition on smokable weed might daunt the hopes of thieves. Bricks of leafy green cannabis could appeal to criminal masterminds, but that product is not available in Palm Beach County’s dispensaries. Instead, the inventory is dominated by oils, tinctures and vape cartridges.

And the pot shops aren't open to the public. Patients must win a doctor's permission and pay a $75 state fee to patronize cannabis dispensaries. Some 182,470 Floridians had marijuana cards as of Feb. 8, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Fears about weed-related crime led some Florida municipalities -- including the city of Boca Raton and the town of Palm Beach -- to ban pot shops. Other jurisdictions -- including Lake Worth, Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach and Wellington -- allow cannabis retailers.

Dispensaries have drawn strong feelings from some. When she learned in 2017 that the Curaleaf dispensary would open near her school in Lake Worth, charter school principal Renatta Espinoza said she was "furious."

Now that the pot shop has been open for more than a year, Espinoza, head of the Academy for Positive Learning, couldn't be reached for comment. But the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the Curaleaf shop has seen no shootouts, no smash-and-grabs, no capers of any kind. Berman said the patients are non-threatening.

“They’re a very affluent consumer, and they’re an older demographic," Berman said. "You’re not seeing the alleged derelict that the principal talked about. The derelict is driving a Mercedes.”

The lack of crime follows dire warnings about the dangers of legal weed. In 2016, as Florida voters weighed Amendment 2, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, president of the California State Sheriffs Association, told the Palm Beach Post that he often saw gruesome carnage, including shootings, at dispensaries in the Bakersfield area.

"The type of people who tend to hang out there are the type of people who tend to be involved in violent crime," Youngblood said. "I hope Florida does not pass this, because they're going to regret it. It's not about medicine. It's about getting high."

That nightmare scenario has gone up in smoke in Florida, underscoring weed proponents’ argument that legal cannabis can operate as benignly as any other industry.

“They warned about lots of things that had no basis in reality,” Pollara said.



