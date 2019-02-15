Alachua County officials reversed course Thursday on their decision earlier this week to negotiate a deal to sell the former YMCA Camp McConnell to an Ocala-based nonprofit advised by state Sen. Keith Perry.

Perry in 2017 threatened to sue county commissioners if they did not let him buy the 211-acre property near Micanopy. They didn't and he didn't.

While there is no legal reason Perry couldn't buy the land, questions were raised about his possible involvement. Perry has denied any involvement beyond advising the group.

Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-2 to negotiate from a starting offer of $500,000 for the property made by Basecamp Ventures Inc.

Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler was the first to change her stance Thursday, saying she felt she was the swing vote to pursue a deal with the Ocala-based nonprofit.

“In terms of being fair to buyers, I’m realizing we need to make sure we’re fair to the citizens of Alachua County,” she said.

Wheeler said the county's bidding process needs to be as fair as possible.

Commissioner Mike Byerly, who argued strongly Tuesday against rushing into negotiations with Basecamp Ventures Inc., thanked Wheeler.

“I don’t know what this connection to Senator Perry means,” Byerly said. “It’s kind of odd. But I guess it’s not the most important thing. For me, it just calls into sharp focus the importance of having an open, competitive and transparent process.”

Byerly was one of two commissioners who initially voted against beginning negotiations with Basecamp Ventures Inc. He argued the board “dropped the ball” with the land sale and left the public in the dark.

“That’s just shady,” he said at the Tuesday meeting. “That makes us look bad.”

All five commissioners voted to reopen the bidding process for the land, which the county paid $1.03 million for in 2017 using Wild Spaces Public Places money.

Through interviews and public records, The Sun found the following about Perry and Basecamp Ventures Inc.:

Business license records show Basecamp Ventures LLC was created by Perry and his 2018 campaign treasurer, Jackson Sampselle. The company used the same address as Perry Roofing Contractors. The LLC was dissolved Aug. 14, 2018.On Aug. 31, 2018, Richmond received a letter from the state denying his company’s request to change its name from Basecamp Ministries Inc. to Basecamp Ventures Inc. The letter stated the new name was “indistinguishable” from an existing entity. Basecamp Ventures LLC was the only company listed in state records at that time with a similar name.Richmond responded to state corporation officials by email a couple weeks later, stating: “I am writing this to tell you that Basecamp Ventures LLC is our company and we will not revoke the dissolvement.”Richmond told The Sun Wednesday that the company changed its name only after the name became available. However, the website www.basecampventures.org was created Aug. 13, 2018, one day before Perry’s LLC was voluntarily dissolved. The website, which features a photo of a campsite atop a mountain, remains incomplete, with names and bios of company officials missing, among other things.

Richmond emailed Perry on Jan. 3 of this year, citing concerns that his company should already be in negotiations with county staff. Perry replied: “Don’t be too concerned,” and “We are still in a very good position will continue to do we need to do.”

At the Thursday county meeting, Rabbi Aharon Chaim Notik, program director for Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center, a group also interested in buying Camp McConnell, said he was disappointed the county did not have open bidding for multiple parties. Notik said the organization would like to keep the space as a campground and have the program open by summer.

Basecamp's Richmond then approached the board and maintained there is no connection to his company and Perry.

“The local reaction to yesterday’s vote seems to be inaccurate on a lot of levels,” he said. “There’s no tricks.”

Commissioner Ken Cornell said he spoke with Perry Thursday morning, and that the state senator began by apologizing for threatening to sue the county a year and a half ago.

He said he asked Perry whether he had any financial connections to Basecamp Ventures Inc., which Perry denied and said he was solely involved in giving Richmond advice.

“I’m going to take him for his word,” Cornell said. “I don’t really know how much that really matters. My interest has always been what is best for the citizens of Alachua County. And I believe it’s Senator’s Perry’s interest as well.”

By the end of Thursday's discussion, commissioners unanimously voted to reopen the bidding process to any group that has expressed interest in the former YMCA camp near Micanopy, with the following stipulations: That the deal includes a conservation easement agreement to protect the land from development, a reverter clause that would give the land back to the county if the agreement is violated, that the buyer name a maximum price, provide programs for Alachua County residents and take the site as is.

Commissioners are not allowed to communicate with potential buyers during the bidding process.

The board hopes to see proposals from interested buyers by its first meeting in April.