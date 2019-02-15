Cold Noses, the Times-Union’s weekly pet column, features pets available for adoption at area government-run shelters. For more, go to Jacksonville.com and search for Cold Noses.

Ruby is a 2-year-old female mixed-breed dog (ID No. 45896). She was stray, so may have some unknown traits and will need time to adjust to a new environment. St. Johns County Pet Center, 130 N. Stratton Road. Regular hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (904) 209-6190, bit.ly/1WeOg83.

Garfield is a 9-year-old male orange tabby cat (ID No. A1144579). He has lots of personality, enjoys naps in the sun and is friendly and full of life. Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St. Regular hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (904) 630-2489, coj.net/pets.

Roger is a 4-year-old male hound mix (ID No. 184-3). He is friendly and gets along with other dogs. Putnam County Animal Services, 174 County Landfill Road, Palatka. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Friday. (386) 329-0396 option #1, bit.ly/2DpclJd.

Baby Girl is a 4-year-old female bulldog (ID No. A027671). She loves squeaky toys and treats, is a great car rider, has good energy and prefers to be a household's only pet. Clay County Animal Services, 3984 W. Florida 16, Green Cove Springs. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, (904) 269-6342, bit.ly/2RzRGHh.

Also at the St. Johns center is Ashe, an 8-month-old female cat (ID No. 48665). She is friendly and playful.

At the Jacksonville center is Irene, a 2-year-old, 39-pound female dog of unknown breed (ID No. A1125885). She is sweet and enjoys belly rubs, playtime and treats.

At the Putnam center is Robbie, a 4-year-old male hound mix (ID No. 184-2). He is friendly and gets along with other dogs.

At the Clay center is Athena, a 4-year-old female Maine coon mix (ID No. A028742). She has lived with other cats, cat-friendly dogs and children.

Adoptable animals are also available at Nassau County Animal Services, 86078 License Road, Fernandina Beach. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, (904) 530-6150, bit.ly/2vtP6LT.

Beth Reese Cravey: (904) 359-4109