CAR EVENTS

Jacksonville International Auto Show: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St. New vehicles from 27 car lines will be on display, as well as ride and drive events from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Toyota. New models scheduled to include the Audi Q8, Honda Insight, Hyundai NEXO, Infiniti QX50, Lexus UX, Porsche Cayenne E3, Ram 1500, Toyota Supra and Volkswagon Arteon. Classic car displays include Saturday's Corvette Circle, plus the Military Trail and Military Vehicle Preservation display of historic vehicles like a half-track and Jeeps, as well as Sunday's Mustang Alley. A celebration of the Volkswagen Beetle occurs Sunday at the show's Beetle Freeway, with cars from the 1960s to present to celebrate the final year of Beetle production coming from Beach Buggy Bros., VW Club of Florida, Southeast VW Club, Jax Dubs, The 12ups and The ‘Swagen 904’s. Show admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors; $5 for military with ID; $5 for children. Free parking courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

Annual Cruisin' Car Show at Nocatee Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the farmers market at 245 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. Free admission.

SCCA Jacksonville Solo Event 2 Autocross: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Fernandina Beach airport at 1316 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach. Hosted by Buccaneer Region of the SCCA and Jax Solo/Buccaneer Region, the event allows car owners to tackle a speed and time run through a coned-off course, and costs $60 for non-members and $45 for SCCA members. Early registration shuts down at 8:45 a.m. All particpant cars must get a technical inspection, which is 7:45 to 9 a.m.. Drivers can walk the course from 8:30 to 9 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. start. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/2294124990831784/?active_tab=about.

Adamec Harley-Davidson Car and Bike Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the dealership, located at 8909 Baymeadows Road.

Seventh annual Kruisin' 4 Kids: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Dinsmore Baptist Church, 10500 Old Kings Road. Free for spectators and $20 per show vehicle day of show.

24th annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance: March 7 to 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island. Legendary race car driver Jacky Ickx is the concours honoree. Two seminars have been scheduled concours weekend. "Racing Around the Rules: The Unfair Advantage" at 3 p.m. Friday, March 8; and "The Porsche 962 Dynasty" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Full concours schedule and ticket prices for all events are at ameliaconcours.org.

Inaugural Concours d'Lemons Amelia Island: This new event will be held 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at 3955 Amelia Island Parkway in Fernandina Beach. Held the day before and just down the road from the annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Lemons honors the oddball, mundane and truly awful members of the automotive world. Admission and display car entry fee is free, the event sponsored by Classic Motorsports Magazine.

Flamingo Lake RV Resort Car Show and Chili Cook-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Flamingo Lake RV Resort, located at 3640 Newcomb Road. Admission is $5 per person, and $5 for chili. Show vehicle registration is $20 day of show.

Highway to Help Heroes Drive: 9 a.m., Satursday, March 30, at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse at 110 Champion Way in Ponte Vedra Beach. The 28-mile police-escorted, speed-limited ride will raise funds for the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation's Fallen Officer's Fund, and now includes multi-time endurance racing champion Hurley Haywood will be joining in his new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. His new biography, “Hurley from the Beginning”, will be gifted to all registered drivers. The Highway To Help Heroes ride ends at the Capital Grille in the Town Center area with full brunch and limited open bar. The event costs $500 for a driver and guest, while brunch alone is $250 per person and guest with limited open bar, organizers said. For more information, go to sissinesh2hheroes.com.

Fourth annual San Jose Car & Truck Show: 9 to noon Saturday, April 6, at the Dupont Station Shopping Center, 6271 St. Augustine Road. Free to spectators and $25 per vehicle day of show, all proceeds will be donated to the Bishop John J. Snyder Community Center at nearby San Jose Apartments. Presenting sponsoring Key Buick GMC Hyundai Genesis and North Florida Lincoln will have models for test drives. For more information, call (904) 359-4366.

Jacksonville Grand Prix to support Spina Bifida: The six-hour go-kart endurance race on Saturday, April 6, pits up to 25 teams in identical 11 hp Honda karts with a 50 mph top speed in a race that begins with a Le Mans-style 10:30 a.m. start at the 103rd St Sports Complex at 10271 103rd St. The race includes 15 mandatory pit stops with driver changes, ending with a 4:30 p.m. checkered flag and award ceremony. There are three to six drivers per team in multiple classes. Registration ends March 30. Proceeds benefit Spina Bifida of Jacksonville. A video on the race is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQoc-SR4UdU, while the link to register is at motorsportreg.com/events/jacksonville-grand-prix-by-endurance-karting-103rd-street-sports-complex-procup-357998.

Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park Track Attacks: Most Saturdays at the on-road and off-road racing and testing facility located at 7266 Airport Road in Starke. The track days allow car owners to test their setup and improve driving skills. The cost is $214 per driver in advance, or $250 the day of the event. Guests and crew pay $10 each to enter. Online registration ends at 11 p.m. the day prior to each event. For more information on all events, and new holiday discounts at The FIRM, go to gorally.com.

CRUISE-INS

New Saturday morning cruise-in: 6:30 to 9 a.m. each first and third Saturday at Nicole's On The River in the Blanding Square Plaza, located at 1101 Blanding Blvd. For information, call Ed Pierce at (904) 318-4924.

Mandarin still has two Saturday cruise-ins: 7 to 9 a.m. at Village Bread Cafe at the Crown Point Plaza, located at 10111 San Jose Blvd. The other is from 6 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot outside Panera Bread, located at 11111 San Jose Blvd.

Sunshine State Chevelles Third Saturday Cruise: 3 p.m. Saturday at the PDQ restaurant, located at 194 Florida 13 in Saint Johns.

Amelia Cruizers: 3 to 5 p.m. this and every third Saturday at Cold Stone Ice Cream at 808 Sadler Road.

Jax Beaches Cars and Coffee Classic Car Cruise: 5 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday at the Sea Walk Pavilion and Latham Plaza between 1st and 2nd Street. Information: betterjaxbeach.com.

Clay County Cruizers cruise-in: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Tom & Betty’s, 2134 Park Ave. in Orange Park.

All Souls Anglican Church: Cruise-in is held from 4 to 8 p.m. each first Saturday of the month at its campus, located at 4042 Hartley Road in Mandarin.

New first Saturday cruise-in: Sunshine State Chevelles hosts it from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Obi's Garage 54, 6500 Bowden Road. The site is a new indoor car storage facility in a business park, the entrance on Bennett Creek Drive, off Salisbury Road. The evening continues with a 6 to 8 p.m. Hot Rods and Rock 'n Roll grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m., with live music.

