BUNNELL — A Bunnell man was arrested Thursday for driving on suspended license during a November 2017 crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Thomas Rando, 32, of North State Street, was charged with driving with a suspended license causing death. He remained jailed Friday with bail set at $10,000.

Seventh Circuit Chief Judge Raul Zambrano issued a warrant Wednesday for Rando’s arrest. Flagler County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rando at a camper at the Thunder Gulch campground early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the Nov. 17, 2017 crash. Rando was driving a Ford F-150 when he lost control as he was merging onto Interstate 95 from the Palm Coast Parkway on-ramp and it veered across three southbound lanes.

Hannah Beard, a 10-year-old Palm Coast girl, was in the car with her brother Masen, 11, and her mother, Nichole, 37. None of the four occupants were wearing seatbelts when the truck crashed into the median guardrail and overturned several times.

Hannah died at the scene, according to FHP reports. Her brother was seriously injured and Nichole Beard spent time in intensive care.

Rando has been charged for driving without a valid license at least nine times, and was nabbed behind the wheel on a suspended license two weeks prior to the fatal crash, records show.

He suffered serious injuries in the wreck as well.

