A 63-year-old man is behind bars after his 62-year-old sister was stabbed about a dozen times Tuesday morning in their home in the 10500 block of Shamrock Lane on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

William James Brown Jr. was arrested on an aggravated-battery charge and remains jailed on $150,000 bail, according to Duval County jail records.

Officers were called to the home on a report that a woman had been stabbed and found Brown outside covered in blood. They then located his sister, Darlean Walker, suffering from several stab wounds, the arrest report said.

Due to the possibility that Walker could die there, police took a dying declaration from her, according to the report. She told them her brother stabbed her. She was later listed in critical but stable condition.

Brown told officers he had been attacked first, showing a cut on his left hand, the report said.