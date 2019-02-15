The Venetian Ballroom at The Breakers lived up to its name when the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County decorated it as a Versailles-inspired winter wonderland for its 38th annual Winter Ball.

The organization raised a record $1.5 million at the event Feb. 8.

After cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, more than 350 guests were entertained by members of the Boys & Girls Club's Mahoney DanceSport Academy Ballroom Dance Program. The kids performed a merengue and tango dance during dinner. Guests later danced to music by jazz trumpeter Bob Merrill.

A live auction featured luxury trips, private chef experiences and a cocktail party aboard Tim Gannon’s yacht My Destiny. A so-called "Call to the Heart" for donations, from honorary chairman Tom Quick, raised $192,000.

Money raised from the Winter Ball supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County in 13 locations across the county. The clubs provide services during non-school hours and summer camp opportunities to more than 8,500 boys and girls.

Hillie Mahoney served as chairwoman. Honorary chairwomen and chairmen included Julie and Mike Connors, Diana and Llwyd Ecclestone, Lydia and Robert Forbes, Judith S. Giuliani, Amanda and Charles Schumacher. Serving as vice chairwomen were Paula Butler, Amy Phelan, Vera Serrano, Christine Stiller, Simone Vickar and Lynne McGowan Wheat. Ashley Schumacher and Lauren Schumacher served as junior chairwomen.

