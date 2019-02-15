A 41-year-old Wisconsin woman whose minivan hit and killed 18-year-old Sandalwood High School senior Denny Grahovic as he sat in his car in late 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Tara Elizabeth Thrift, found guilty by a jury Dec. 13 of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving, yelled and cursed at Circuit Judge James Daniel as she was sentenced Friday, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Thrift was driving a minivan south on St. Johns Bluff Road just after 10 a.m. Dec. 1, 2016, when she ran through the Beach Boulevard intersection, crossed over a median and hit Grahovic's Honda as he waited at a red light to turn, her arrest warrant said. Thrift’s minivan also hit a fuel truck, shoving it into a fourth vehicle.

Witnesses and red-light camera video showed Thrift driving recklessly prior to the crash, going through two red lights as well as running another car off the road, the warrant said.