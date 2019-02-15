Officials say 12 Florida police officers have been disciplined for misusing a driver license database.

ORLANDO — Twelve members of the Orlando Police Department were disciplined since December for misusing the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, a system that allows law enforcement officers to look up personal details about drivers, Internal Affairs reports show.

The officers used the database, which can retrieve phone numbers, addresses, driver’s license photos and other information, for purposes unrelated to their duties, including to look up records about themselves or family members, investigators found.

The reports were released this week in response to a public records request. All 12 officers waived their rights to a full investigation and chose not to contest their violations, records show.

The violations show officers need more training on the system, OPD spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

“Although almost all DAVID violations are of officers pulling up their own information and/[or] family members information, we have to abide by the requirements of the DAVID system that govern its use,” he said in an email.

Bernal said OPD is planning to conduct an in-service training session on the system this year, in addition to training officers already receive when they’re hired and annually while on the job.

Because of the potential for abuses, attorney Henry Lim, a former member of the city’s Citizens’ Police Review Board, said DAVID violations, “should be something we should keep a watchful eye on.” He credited OPD for sanctioning the offending officers.

Between Feb. 12 and March 30, 2018, Officer Katherine Graumann used the system to look herself up five times. She told a supervisor she was checking to make sure her license was still valid after she paid her car insurance late, records show.

“Ofc. Graumann did not know this was misuse and thought it was a legit reason,” the supervisor wrote in an Internal Affairs report.

She was suspended for eight hours, as were Officers Don Gierke, Corrine Gribble, Douglas Cote and Jeffery Gissendaner, who also used the system to search their own names, records show. School Resource Officer Alex Faberlle and Officers Stephen Goree and Keith Hernandez were also suspended eight hours for using the system to look up family members, records show.

Officer Joel Javier used the database three times in January 2018, twice to look up fellow officers, according to records. He told a supervisor he searched one officer “just to see where she worked,” internal investigators wrote.

He also searched for another employee who works at the department, later explaining that he was supposed to meet her at a law enforcement funeral and didn’t know what she looked like, records show. He was also suspended for eight hours.

Some officers forfeited time off in lieu of suspension, records show.

In May 2018, Detective Rene Ingoglia used the system to look up his wife’s driver’s license information for insurance paperwork, he told a supervisor the following month, after the violation was revealed during an audit of the system.

Ingoglia was handed an eight-hour suspension, but challenged the discipline, arguing he had already been verbally reprimanded when his supervisor warned him not to misuse the system again after learning of the violation.

Deputy Chief Robert Anzueto later agreed to reduce Ingoglia’s discipline to a written censure, records show. Detective Toyd Montford, who used the system to search himself and his daughter, and an undercover detective also avoided being suspended for misusing DAVID due to prior discipline by their supervisors, records show.

In July 2018, then-Chief John Mina issued a written directive to all employees on the uses of DAVID, which he wrote was prompted by “the recent amount of personnel being hired.”

“The DAVID system is an extremely helpful law enforcement tool to be used exclusively for official law enforcement investigations,” he wrote.

He listed multiple unauthorized uses of the database, including searching an officer’s personal information or another person’s “for the sake of curiosity” or looking up information “for personal gain.”

Lim noted the system can be used for serious misconduct, citing a case he considered while on the Review Board in which an officer used it to stalk a woman. Officers could also use DAVID to target for “retribution” citizens who file complaints against them, he said.

“You can see how by filing one of these [citizen complaints], you can have officers dig stuff up on you for intimidation purposes,” Lim said.