As with most Rooney Bin projects, it started out innocently enough. Routine wood-rot repair on the house prompted my spouse the Binmeister to call a carpenter; he did a fine job, so Binmeister was inspired to conjure some other projects.

“We need to replace the bi-fold shutter doors on the kitchen pantry,” he said.

What gets into him, I wondered? I was happy with the existing doors, but suggested, “While you’re at it replace those horrible plastic coated wire shelves.” And so it began.

The first task was to unload the closet. Holy mackerel! I filled counters, the dining room table and buffet. Some larger items went on the floor. It just kept coming, like unloading clowns from a 1962 VW Beetle.

“The kitchen is where we deal with the elements of the universe. It is where we come to understand our past and ourselves,” said author Laura Esquivel.

The universe in this kitchen is definitely who I used to be. I found appliances, equipment and gadgets I didn’t know I had, sometimes duplicates. In addition to “antique, haven’t-been-used-for-years” baking pans, serving trays (I’m not serving any longer) and cookbooks, there were three juicing machines, a pasta maker, a yogurt maker, an espresso machine, a waffle iron, a wok, a slow-cooker and (switching gears) a microwave pressure cooker. How did this happen? And what will I do with it all? The answer, of course, is to donate it to a local charity. Yet I waxed sentimental for the days when once or twice a year our neighborhood held group garage/yard sales. It was a social event as well as an opportunity to unload clutter and make a few extra bucks. Sadly, that element is missing in today’s gated communities.

Garage sales, aka yard sales or rummage sales, go back to the early19th century when ship yards sold unclaimed cargo and leftover warehouse items at bargain prices. Those dock sales were called “rommage sales.” They were the forerunners of charity bazaars in church halls and community centers. The typical American garage sale is thought to have started in the ‘50s or ‘60s when people moved to the suburbs where they had garages and yards. According to www.signs.com, about 165,000 yard sales are held each week in the U.S. The world’s longest yard sale is held in August and runs 690 miles along Highway 127 from Michigan to Alabama. Today folks sell a lot of secondhand treasures online, but the internet hasn’t destroyed the traditional garage sale market. People use online sites to promote their yard sales.

Trash to Treasure sale

Carolyn Stevens and Gail Taylor co-chaired the Ribault Garden Club’s annual Trash to Treasure sale. It opened with a Feb. 1 presale party offering wine and nibbles along with first chance to purchase an array of treasures that included toys, linens, clothing and jewelry, holiday decorations, household and decorative goods, as well as furniture items. There was a special silent auction for an original water color, a hobnail Fenton cranberry glass lamp and a sterling silver tea set. An open-to-the-public sale followed Feb. 2.

Proceeds go for general maintenance of the club’s building at 705 Second Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach. The Ribault Club belongs to the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. It hosts Fun with Flowers programs and Garden Center Days as well as plant sales and juried flower design shows. Go to www.ribaultgardenclub.org for upcoming events and joining information.

Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser

Bogey Grille at Ponte Vedra Beach was the site of Tips For Kids Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Johns County. Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach members stepped up to serve Bogey guests from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Feb. 5. Bogey’s was one of 26 county restaurants that participated in the event. All tips earned were donated to BBBS of St. Johns County to support community-based programs that match adult volunteers with children ages 6-12, from low-income and often single parent families. BBBS volunteers act as mentors, spending time playing and working on improving academics at local elementary schools. One hundred percent of the youngsters in BBBS programs are promoted to the next grade level and show improved academic performance.

DAR essay contest

The pros and cons of The Women’s Suffrage Campaign was the writing challenge for this year’s Ponte Vedra Daughters of the American Revolution American History event. There were 362 essays submitted from fifth through eighth grade students at PVPV/Rawlings elementary school and Landrum Middle school. More than a dozen volunteers read and re-read the entries. On Feb. 5, four winners, their parents and some teachers joined DAR members at Marsh Landing Country Club for lunch and to hear them read their essays about the 19th Amendment written from the viewpoint of a person living at that time.

The Bartram Trail High School Junior ROTC presented colors, and DAR Regent Judy Delmar introduced each of the winners. Standing in for Brandy Hibbard, chair of the American History committee, club registrar Maureen Tinnesz joined Delmar in presenting each student with a DAR medal, a certificate and a $50 check. The 2019 first place winners were Annabelle Giurato, a PVPV/Rawlings fifth grader; Lauren Wild, a Landrum sixth grader; Taylor Perce, a Landrum seventh grader, and Tatum Townsend, a Landrum eighth grader. The winning essays were sent to the Florida state competition and those winners will go to the National contest in Washington, D.C. It was announced that Wild was a third place winner in the state competition.

Wild’s character said the 19th amendment “isn’t all happy, but the pros outweigh the cons. [Women’s suffrage] changed America politically, socially and economically,” and she concluded, “look at your life and the things you can change. You can make a difference.”

Women with Heart luncheon

Since it was established in downtown Jacksonville in 2003, Volunteers in Medicine has made a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of low income, working people with no health insurance. VIM founders Dottie Dorion and Dr. Jim Burt worked hard to fundraise to build a well-equipped clinic at 41 East Duval Street, Jacksonville and to recruit volunteers, including retired and active medical professionals, to provide free treatment for those who can’t afford health care. Today VIM has more than 280 active volunteers.

Three years ago, VIM added a new fundraising component, the Women with Heart luncheon at the Florida Blue Conference Center. The affair recognizes women dedicated to the health and well-being of the community through leadership, advocacy, passion and hard work. As VIM CEO Jennifer Ryan said, “these are women leaders that help our community, who spend a lot of time and do amazing things that they don’t always get recognized for.”

The luncheon kicked off a year-long campaign with honorees each sponsoring a month of advocacy, hosting fundraising events for VIM. During their month, each will take a turn wearing the new 2019 “Heart of Jacksonville” necklace valued at $15,000, donated by Allen’s Jewelers. The 2018 necklace made by Beard’s Jewelers was auctioned at the luncheon. Speaking in a video coordinated by Cindy Cooper and produced by Derek Fremd of Dream Catcher Media, the honorees talked about their motivations to help.

This year’s Women with Heart were: Sherry Magill, president/executive director of the Jessie Ball DuPont Fund and 2019 Dorion-Burt “Heart of Gold” winner; Martha Baker, a community volunteer and incoming board chair for the Community Foundation; Vickie Cavey, Ponte Vedra Beach Rotary president and past JEA vice president; Inger Geraghty, board member for American Heart Association and See the Girl; Virginia Hall, a member of the senior leadership team of St. Vincent’s Health Care; Rev. Dr. Helen Jackson, CEO/founding president of the Women of Color Cultural Foundation; Helga Langthon, vice president/owner of Soho Network Solutions; Eleanor Lynch, senior vice president operations Memorial Hospital; Velma Monteiro-Tribble, Florida Blue Foundation director of grants and programs; Pamela Rama, MD, Baptist Heart Specialists chief of staff and medical director of cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation; Ellen Wiss, real estate management professional and past president of the Women’s Giving Alliance, and Sol Wynter, Multi-lingual Consulting Group Services.

Emcee Mary Baer, WJXT-TV4 news co-anchor, said $300,000 had been raised by the two previous luncheons. Top sponsors included presenting sponsor Florida Blue, Allen’s Jewelers, Bacardi, and Publix Super Markets Charities. To learn more, go to www.VIM-jax.org.

*One of the mysteries about cleaning closets is after you empty them, no matter how much you give away, the remainder still won’t fit back on the shelves it all came from. Drastic measures were called for. I watched a brief Facebook video about Marie Kondo’s book “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up. “Keep only the items that spark joy,” she advised.

I took a deep breath and plunged into filling more boxes and bags with appliances that no longer “spark joy.” Then I went after the cookbook shelf. Out went the seldom-turned, yellowed pages of James Beard and Julia Child; I saved a few favorites, such as the “I Hate to Cook Cookbook” and a freebie magazine listing local restaurants complete with coupons. That’s when Binmeister showed up to protest the purge.

“I wouldn’t give those away, he said. “You know, in case you ever decide to cook again.”

“Don’t hold your breath,” I growled. “I just noticed there’s a leak under the sink. It’s your turn to pull out whatever is under there. I’m scared, and I have to order dinner to go.”

Jackie Rooney is a freelance writer living in Ponte Vedra Beach. Contact her at rooneybin@comcast.net.