BookMark happenings

Bestselling author Marietta McCarty will appear at The BookMark on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. to present her memoir, “Leaving 1203: Emptying a Home, Filling the Heart.”

The author walks us through the unenviable task of emptying out her family's home of more than 50 years following the death of her mother. Critics have said that “McCarty simultaneously learns and deftly teaches the fine arts of remembering, letting go and holding on to what matters most. She not only finds the way through, she shows the way."

New York Times bestselling author B. A. Shapiro introduces her latest novel, “The Collector's Apprentice” on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Author of the award-winning New York Times bestseller “The Art Forger” and the bestselling “The Muralist,” Shapiro delivers a page-turning historical thriller of art and revenge, history and love — that will transport readers to 1920s Paris and America.

The BookMark is located at 220 First St. in Neptune Beach. For more information, call (904) 241-9026 or go to BookmarkBeach.com.

Boardwalk Talk to feature McCarty

Following her appearance at the BookMark, author Marietta McCarty will be the featured speaker during the next Boardwalk Talk at the Beaches Museum Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Born and raised in Richmond, Va., McCarty returned to her hometown in 2013. The three months she spent emptying her childhood home taught her anew the old lessons in good living. Currently residing in Charlottesville, Va., McCarty maintains her ties to the local area through a college roommate who resides in Jacksonville Beach. She calls the First Coast and its ocean "home base for my soul."

The event is free to museum members, with a suggested $5 donation for nonmembers. Visit BeachesMuseum.org or call (904) 241-5657 for further information.

Woodwind concert

The Jacksonville Symphony Woodwind Ensemble will perform in the Beaches Museum Chapel on Friday, Feb. 22 as part of the “Listen Up” Member Series. Light refreshments will be served beginning at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase through the Jacksonville Symphony Ticket Office by calling (904) 354-5547 or online at jaxsymphony.org. Symphony members at the $1,000 Concertmaster’s Circle level and above may reserve up to two complimentary tickets to this event.

This event is presented in partnership with the Beaches Museum. Go to BeachesMuseum.org or call (904) 241-5657 for more information.

Keeping up with Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of the Jacksonville Beaches has been helping local children for more than 50 years. Involved in a variety of community service projects, the club meets at noon on the second and fourth Thursday of each month for lunch.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, members will hear a presentation by Lori Richards, Executive Director of Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry.

Lunch meetings are held at North Beach Bistro, 725 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 6, in Atlantic Beach. Call (904) 372-4105 for more information or go to BeachesKiwanis.org.

Grief support group

Coping with the loss of a loved one can be emotionally devastating, but there is strength in numbers. The grief support group at St. Paul’s Catholic Church can help you share the journey with other men and women grieving the loss of a family member or dear friend.

The group meets on the third Thursday of each month in Room 102 and the next session is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Catholic Church is located at 435 First Ave. N. in Jacksonville Beach. For more information, call Kathy at (904) 553-8933 or Catherine at (904) 247-0665.

Theater auditions

Budding thespians and lovers of children’s literature are encouraged to try out for All Beaches Experimental Theatre’s upcoming production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Based on the classic book by Lewis Carroll, the show is adapted by Dave Alan Thomas, with music by A.J. Neaher and Kelby Siddons to direct.

Audition date is Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., with callbacks on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Those planning to audition are asked to prepare the recitation of poem or song lyrics, as well as whatever special skills you’d like to demonstrate (musical abilities, feats of strength, stupid human tricks, etc., are all welcome and encouraged).

The theater is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. For a description of available roles or more details, call (904) 249-7177 or visit ABETtheatre.com.

Chapel concerts

The Spring 2019 Beaches Museum Chapel Concert Series has returned with a diverse lineup of performances.

Monday, Feb. 25 — Antsy McClain

Monday, March 11 — Girlz Rule

Thursday, April 4 — Mama Blue

May Concert — TBD

Individual tickets are $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show. All shows begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit BeachesMuseum.org or call (904) 241-5657.

Chamber group performs

The Ritz Chamber Players will perform a free concert starting on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Beaches Museum Chapel. Boasting some of the world’s preeminent musicians spanning the African diaspora, the group brings a fresh, new energy to the classical music genre. Its members perform with prestigious organizations such as the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra and the London Symphony.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and no reservation is required. Learn more at BeachesMuseum.org or call (904) 241-5657.

Jay Fund wine gala

Tickets are now on sale for the 15th annual Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala, scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. One of Jacksonville’s most anticipated events, the gala offers culinary delights from the area’s best restaurants and the world's most renowned wines in a walkabout format.

This annual fundraiser brings together more than 800 celebrities, wine enthusiasts, gourmet chefs, philanthropists and friends to create an unparalleled experience. Guests can eat, drink, socialize and bid on one-of-a-kind auction items throughout the night with Coach Coughlin. Plus, guests may enjoy bidding on exclusive silent auction items including rare wine, sports memorabilia and travel packages.

The gala will sell out and the public is encouraged to get tickets now. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at tcjayfund.org/wine. All proceeds support the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation in their mission to help local families tackle childhood cancer by providing financial, emotional and practical support.

The event takes place at the Wells Fargo Center, 1 Independent Drive in Jacksonville. Sponsorship packages are available; call (904) 543-2599 for details. To learn more about the Jay Fund, go to TCJayFund.org.

Submit events to shorelines@jacksonville.com.