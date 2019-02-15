Builders introduce new home designs fully powered by Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa

Until recently, to have a true smart home a homeowner would have to do a lot of research about appliances and equipment. They’d also need to buy and install each piece of equipment themselves. Now North Florida is getting two chances to see into the future, thanks to home construction companies like KB Homes and the Lennar Corporation.

In a partnership with Google and Dish Network, KB Home has unveiled its new Smart Home System in Northeast Florida, the builder's first on the entire east coast.

The standard KB Smart Home setup comes equipped with a Google Wi-Fi mesh network, which increases the output and the strength of Wi-Fi. It can also control what devices get access to Wi-Fi and when, so that the network isn’t working when it shouldn't be.

Once the mesh network is installed the smart home will be able to have all systems connected and controlled using your phone or tablet. From there you can control the washer and dryer, the oven, the coffee machine, the TV, the window blinds and even the thermostat. That way if your kids come home and turn the air down to 65 degrees, you can shut it off from work.

There’s also the front door, which will have a Nest doorbell installed. Nest streams live video of who (or what) is at your door and comes with facial recognition, so it can unlock automatically once it sees you or a family member are home.

Last but not least are the Google Home smart speakers. These voice-controlled speakers let you control everything simply by speaking aloud. All these components work together to create a complete "smart home ecosystem" — as KB Home calls it — completely controlled by the homeowner.

Installation of the entire system is handled by Dish Smart Home Services.

"Dish makes this accessible for everyone, even those who aren’t tech savvy," said Todd Holder, Jacksonville division president of KB Home. "It’s all about innovation and staying ahead."

KB Home has been staying ahead by being the first to enter the market with this new home. According to Holder, the house is set up specifically for the people who live in it. Customers can buy the standard smart home with a basic system that costs less than $100.

"The sky's the limit with what you can do," Holder said.

Google technicians Wendy Pierzo and Jovan Irizarry were on hand for the public grand opening on Jan. 26, and explained that everything in the house is customizable to be as simple or as complicated as the homeowner wants.

For example, Irizarry is able to walk into his home and say, "Play the 'Cats' game." Once he does this, the blinds close, the lights in his house turn red, and the TV automatically turns to the Florida Panthers hockey game. Another option is the ability to have your home turn the air conditioning on, depending on how close you are to home. The system does this by creating a perimenter around the house that detects your location.

Once the system has located you, the house turns the air to your preferred setting. This can actually help you save money by keeping things that use electricity off when not in use.

It all sounds intimidating, but Dish offers a U.S.-based tech support line that will walk you through whatever troubles or questions you have, and they'll answer the phone in less than 30 seconds.

Another builder making headway into the all-inclusive smart home market is Lennar. According to Matthew Figlesthaler, director of sales and marketing for Lennar in Jacksonville, the company has created the first "Wi-Fi Certified" home. They've done this by working with the Wi-Fi Alliance, which uses a heat map to ensure that all parts of the home are given a strong and consistent Wi-Fi signal. The system utilizes a Cat 6 ethernet cable, up to 10 times as powerful and longer than the standard Cat 5 cables.

Lennar homes will be built with appliances such as an occupancy sensor, a Honeywell thermostat and even a keyless entry device for the front door. Once a customer chooses their Wi-Fi Certified home design, they can opt to have an Amazon package installed as well, which connects everything and allow you to control your home from your phone or through Alexa. Amazon also sends out its own representatives to install and demonstrate how to use the various devices as well.

You can also customize commands for Alexa, such as when the air conditioning will turn on or what color the lights will be when you give certain commands. For example, Figlesthaler said customers can program Alexa to dim the lights when they say "night time."

"We feel that customers are enjoying it, and we believe it's the way of the future," said Figlesthaler.

Prospective homeowners can visit an Amazon Experience Center — a model home fully outfitted with the Amazon package — at a handful of Lennar communities in South Florida and Orlando, where they can get the complete picture of these smart home enhancements. Its unclear, however, when an Amazon Experience Center will be available in the Jacksonville area. For more information, visit Lennar.com.

The KB Home Smart Home System model is located in the Treaty Oaks community at 562 Tumbled Stone Way in St. Augustine. Learn more at KBHome.com.

John Biasotti: (904) 359-4097