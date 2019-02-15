COOL TOOLS

Tailors and dressmakers aren't the only ones that need a good pair of scissors. Whether you're snipping floral stems or cutting canvas for an art project, the Kai 7230 9-inch professional shears are ideal for some of your toughest jobs.

Crafted of high-carbon, hardened stainless steel, the 7230 model provides a steeper cutting angle and a sharper, finer edge that lasts much longer than standard scissors. It cuts easily through thicker materials with a smooth, lightweight action that is well-suited for those with smaller hands.

These shears generally run between $40 and $65, which might be off-putting for those on a budget. But a pair of scissors that lasts for years, even with heavy use, can be a solid investment. In a roundup titled, "5 of Our Favorite Scissors," gear review site Tools & Toys declared them "well worth spending the extra money."

Kai scissors are available wherever sewing products are sold, as well as at Wal-Mart and Amazon, where it carries an Amazon's Choice recommendation — highly rated, well-priced items available to ship immediately. Indeed, they have earned nothing but four- and five-star reviews from Amazon customers, who report using them for everything from marine upholstery to carpet pads. Comments range from "zero hand fatigue" to "cleanly cuts multiple layers." Several happy customers even compared its cutting action to "a knife through hot butter."

Check it out on the Kai website at https://bit.ly/2NcDPVG/

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The sheer joy of gardening — or simply spending time in a garden — was perhaps best captured by Dorothy Gurney, a little-known English poet and hymn writer. The last lines of her poem, "God's Garden," have adorned public and private spaces since it was first published in 1913: "The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth; one is nearer God's heart in a garden than anywhere else on earth."

In his book, "Gardenlust," plant expert Christopher Woods spotlights 50 modern gardens that both soothe and ignite the soul as they push boundaries and redefine natural beauty in significant ways. Featuring both private and public gardens, Woods' journey makes its way from the Americas and Europe to Australia and New Zealand, with stops in Asia, Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula. Florida's own Naples Botanical Garden is presented as an example of environmental remediation. Founded in 1993, the award-winning tropical oasis was established on the site of a derelict shopping center and landfill.

Along the way, you'll learn about the people, plants and stories that make these iconic gardens so lust-worthy. As inspiring as it is insightful, "Gardenlust" will delight your passion for garden inspiration — and the many diverse places it grows.

In a review for OregonLive, writer Sally Peterson called the 416-page book "handsome" and "stunning," noting that i presents a "thoughtful approach to the perplexing issues of plant diversity, globalization, nativity and urbanization." Published in September 2018, it stands as Amazon's No. 1 Best Seller in Garden Pictorials. It has earned an average review of 4.6 out of five stars among Amazon customers, including one who likened it to "the main course on a table of horticultural delicacies."

To purchase or learn more, go to https://amzn.to/2EcvwpW.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ...

Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Five Points

MedMen Enterprises of Los Angeles, the country’s biggest medical marijuana provider, has signed a lease to open a 6,000 square foot medical marijuana dispensary in the former Fans & Stoves building at 1059 Park St. in Five Points.

Miami developer Jeff Morr purchased the building in 2016, and the building’s former tenant Fans & Stoves Antique Mall subsequently moved to a 6,500-square-feet space at 800 Lomax St. Morr also owns the adjacent building at 813 Lomax St., which includes tenants such as Copper Closet, Ribault Bakery and APB Sneaker + Apparel Boutique. Matthew Clark, Senior Vice President at Prime Realty, represented both parties on the leasing transaction.

The proposed storefront façade is under review for a Certificate of Appropriateness by the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission, and includes a bold red facade that would stretch from new canopies to be installed along the Park St elevation and continue around the corner to replace the Shaun Thurston mural currently adorning the building along Lomax Street.

From The Jaxson, Feb. 10; read the full story at https://bit.ly/2S1AVE1.

STAT CHECK

Average Sales Price* for December 2018 as reported by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors.

December 2016: $232,995

December 2017: $258,636 (+11.0%)

December 2018: $267,318 (+3.4%)

*The category tracks and compares the average sales price of all closed sales (not accounting for seller concessions) in a given month. A complete market report is available at Nefar.com.

Compiled by Homes editor Anne Hammock. Know of a tool, book or news tip you’d like to share with ShopTalk readers? Send details to ahammock@jacksonville.com or call (904) 359-4628.