Community to host grand opening of Lake House amenity center Feb. 23 with family activities, food and live music.

The Lake House, Beacon Lake’s spectacular new lakeside amenity and fitness center will be the setting for Lake House Launch — the amenity’s official grand opening event on Saturday Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring the kids and tour the one-of-a-kind Lake House, while enjoying a fun-filled family festival.

There will be food trucks, a kids fun zone, celebrity chef cooking demonstration by Chef Tom Gray of Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails, live music by Firewater Tent Revival, giveaways and raffle drawings for fabulous prizes including a three- or four-night cruise to the Bahamas.

Open to the public, this grand opening event is the perfect opportunity to experience what it’s like to live the Beacon Lake lifestyle.

The luxuriously appointed, 8,200-square-foot Lake House is situated on the shore of a developing 43-acre, paddle-friendly lake — and was designed to provide a welcoming environment for Beacon Lake’s families to gather, exercise, relax and reconnect. Though the first homeowners only began moving in last June, the Lake House is already open for Beacon Lake’s residents to enjoy.

“It’s truly one of those communities where you get to make memories,” said Mike Latino, Beacon Lake homeowner. “My kids are going to look back and remember how awesome their childhood was living here at Beacon Lake.”

The unique Lake House complex is the heart of Beacon Lake.

“Homeowners enjoyed a private 'sneak peek' of the Lake House a few weeks ago,” said Bruce J. Parker, managing director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s developer. “It was so gratifying to see residents using the amenity the way it was intended. People were introducing themselves to each other, kids were running around on the playground and some brave souls even played in the Splash Park — though it was way too chilly for their parents.”

From the lovingly restored vintage boat hanging in the main entry (named for Parker’s granddaughter, Charlotte) to the customized free-weights in the fitness center, to the upscale nautically themed décor and the professionally-equipped demonstration kitchen — every detail was planned with residents in mind.

According to Parker, Beacon Lake House offers residents the kind of amenities usually found in much larger communities.

The state-of-the-art fitness center offers hundreds of virtual training sessions and fitness classes at the touch of a button, as well as free weights, cardio and spin equipment and a fitness studio. The unique Culinary Studio and Demonstration Kitchen can host cooking classes, chef demonstrations, dinner parties, wine tastings, fundraisers and other cooking-themed events. There are indoor and outdoor spaces designed for meetings, cards, and movies — or just hanging out and watching a game on TV.

When the weather turns warm, everyone will enjoy the Splash Park and fun pool. Beacon Lake residents of all ages can swim laps in the Junior Olympic-size pool, catch some rays on the lakeside sand beach or rent kayaks and paddle for hours.

For landlubbers, there’s a sports field, tennis courts, dog park, playground and miles of multipurpose paths. Residents can end their day with friends around the fire pit or take in half-mile views from the lakeside gazebo.

Does the Beacon Lake lifestyle and St. Johns County location appeal to you? Five model homes presented by Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes will be open for tours — and raffle prize drawings during the event. Shuttle service will run continuously between the Lake House and the models.

Don’t miss this chance to see why so many families already call Beacon Lake home; visit BeaconLake.com to register for your free tickets and learn more.