Del Webb has announced plans to develop Del Webb eTown in Southeast Jacksonville and Del Webb Nocatee in St. Johns County, bringing to four the number of its 55+ active adult communities in the metro area.

Sales are expected to begin this summer for both the first phase of the 154-acre, 346-homesite Del Webb eTown and the 188-acre, 854-home Del Webb Nocatee. Prices start in the mid-$200s.

“Jacksonville is rich with medical, financial and retail offerings for this demographic,” said Clint Ball, North Florida division president for national homebuilder PulteGroup Inc., which owns the Del Webb brand.

Both communities will be among the first to feature Del Webb’s new villa and single-family floor plans, Ball noted.

“We kept the character of popular plans but made improvements [such as] enlarging kitchens or changing the layout slightly to enlarge the island, for example,” he said. “Or moving an island for better work or entertaining flow. [Or] adding more options for countertop spaces in the laundry room, or shifting walls to more clearly define certain rooms.”

Del Webb eTown will be part of the eTown master-planned development along Florida 9B near Interstate 295 and the St. Johns Town Center. It will feature more than five acres of resort-style amenities, fitness paths and pocket parks.

Del Webb Nocatee is in the Nocatee master-planned community east of I-95 in Ponte Vedra. It offers a seven-acre, resort-style amenity center with pools, tennis, pickleball, fitness and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse. Several homesites offer views of natural preserves.

Del Webb eTown and Del Webb Nocatee join the existing Del Webb Ponte Vedra, south of Palm Valley, and Del Webb Bridge Bay, at Interstate 95 and International Golf Parkway. More information on the two new communities is at DelWebb.com/eTown or DelWebb.com/Nocatee.

In other news:

● More WoodSpring Suites economy hotels are expected in the Jacksonville area over the next several years after a deal finalized between its franchisor Choice Hotels International Inc. and a subsidiary of hotel developer/manager Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co.

The agreement calls for 27 of the extended-stay hotels to be built in Jacksonville and Nashville, as well as throughout Michigan and North Carolina, a news release states. Terms were not disclosed, and Choice Hotels is still determining the exact number, locations and timing for the hotels in Northeast Florida, said spokesman Hank Nathan.

Hotels in the fast-growing WoodSpring Suites brand are geared toward business travelers, typically include 122 rooms and feature an all-suite design, including kitchens and flexible workspaces in every room. They are typically located near high-traffic areas of large businesses, hospitals and universities, Nathan said.

“Choice Hotels is committed to growing the WoodSpring Suites brand in markets with strong extended-stay demand,” he said.

There are more than 240 WoodSpring Suites hotels open nationwide, with almost 100 in the pipeline, according to Choice Hotels.

Concord Hospitality affiliate CHECO Purchase Co. will develop the hotels, with management and development services provided by new Concord subsidiary Common Oaks Lodging. The venture extends Concord Hospitality's relationship with real estate investment management company Whitman Peterson.

● Front Street Commercial Real Estate, based in Gainesville and with satellite offices in Jacksonville, Ocala, Sarasota, Orlando and Tallahassee, has been purchased by Avison Young, a fast-growing Toronto-based real estate firm.

Avison Young will now have eight Florida offices. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the immediate rebranding, Avison Young will add 26 new members from the former Front Street firm. Nick Banks, who founded Front Street in 2002, becomes managing director of the new Avison Young Gainesville office, and will also help Avison Young expand into property management and other services in Jacksonville, where it opened an office in 2016, according to a news release.

The company has grown from 11 to 87 offices in 78 markets and from 300 to more than 2,700 real estate professionals in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Asia over the past decade.

● Speaking of Avison Young, it’s now handling the listing for the shuttered Sears department store at Regency Square Mall, which has been on the sales block for several years.

The Jones Lang LaSalle real estate company was brought in by Sears Holding Corp. to seek bids for Sears and Kmart assets, and JLL has retained several firms, with Avison Young getting the Regency Sears store listing in December, according to The Daily Record.

Sears Holdings is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and has been working to sell off assets. The Daily Record reports that Cushman & Wakefield has been exclusively listing the Sears property at 9501 Arlington Expressway for $4.5 million, and that it is assessed at $3.6 million by the Duval County Property Appraiser.

● David Weekley Homes has begun construction on one- and two-story townhomes in The Cove neighborhood at Shearwater, the master planned community on County Road 210 in St. Johns County. The project is Shearwater’s first multi-family residences, ranging in size from approximately 1,563 to 2,543 square feet, with two or three bedrooms and two or three baths.

Potential homebuyers have three different options for floor plans. The first option is The Barnes, a single-story townhome with an open living room, dining room and kitchen featuring extra windows. The second option, The Megan, is a two-story townhome with an open great room on the first floor and the kitchen with owner’s retreat on the second floor, featuring optional balconies. The third option is The Alton, a two-story townhome with an open living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and two bedrooms, a bathroom, the laundry room and the owner’s retreat on the second floor.

In addition, each townhome will have a two-car garage, 9- or 10-foot ceilings, private entry and open-concept living spaces throughout.

David Weekley townhomes start in the mid-$200,000s and are for sale now, with estimated summer occupancy. Shearwater is located at 206 Shearwater Parkway, St. Augustine. Learn more at ShearwaterLiving.com.

