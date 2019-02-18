Tom, a 60-year-old runner, prepared for an upcoming marathon race. During the past few weeks of long distance and hilly terrain training, he developed sharp pain of the left lateral knee. He did not follow instructions to properly stretch and warm up prior to running, and, furthermore, ran with worn-out shoes. His pain can persist after running has stopped.

The iliotibial band (ITB) is a thick fibrous tissue of fascia that extends along the lateral thigh from the iliac crest to the lateral knee. The band is crucial to stabilizing the knee during running. The repeated flexion and extension of the knee during running causes friction in the area at the lateral knee (lateral femoral epicondyle).

Iliotibial Band Syndrome occurs frequently in runners, hikers or cyclists, and is caused by a combination of overuse and body mechanic problems.

People with ITB syndrome experience a pain and swelling on the outer part of their knees. ITB syndrome is due to repeated friction where the IT band crosses over the knee.l

ITB Syndrome can cause not only lateral knee pain, but sometimes can cause left lateral hip pain. With repetitive flexion of the hip, a tight IT band may also cause inflammation of the lubricating sac (trochanteric bursa) between the ITB tract and the outer femur, resulting in inflammation and lateral hip pain.

The primary initial complaint in patients with ITB syndrome is diffuse pain over the lateral aspect of the knee. With time and continued activity, the initial achiness progresses into a more painful, sharp and localized discomfort over the lateral femoral epicondyle.

Typically, the pain begins after the completion of a run or several minutes into a run. Patients often note that the pain is especially aggravated while running down hills, lengthening their stride, or sitting for long periods of time with the knee in the flexed position.

A tight ITB can be caused by failing to stretch enough and warm up before a long-distance run, pushing too hard, wearing worn-out sneakers, or running on downhill, or on an uneven surface. People with some physical conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, bowed legs or inequality of the legs, flat foot or foot over pronation, are prone to developing ITB syndrome

The initial goal of treatment should be to alleviate inflammation by using ice and anti-inflammatory medication and a local corticosteroid injection, if necessary.

Physical therapy is very effective and should include massage, stretching and strengthening of the affected ITB and gluteal muscles. Activity modification is also crucial to minimize the friction of the IT band as it slides over the knee.

-- Dr. Yong H. Tsai is board-certified in rheumatology, allergy and clinical immunology and has been practicing in this area since 1993. His website is arthritis-allergy.net.