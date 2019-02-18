I'm not a coffee connoisseur. Don't ask me to differentiate between macchiato or frappuccino. I'll take my senior-priced coffee with two creamers, no sugar, thank you very much. And it needn't be in a fancy mug. A plastic foam cup will do.

When I fly, I forgo the four-ice cube, spritz of soft drink in a plastic cup and ask for coffee. Its heat warms me from the blast of air spewing from the overhead vent that's invariably stuck open. And the java washes down the drier-than-dust breakfast bar. To the airline's credit, those few ounces of joe have never made me sick.

I may rethink chug-a-lugging coffee at 30,000 feet thanks to the SWDA (Safe Drinking Water Act). Studies have concluded as much as 12 percent of water on aircrafts may be contaminated with E. coli or coliform. Flushing water systems and sampling airline water are at best not consistent, resulting in part from quick turnarounds where ground crews race against the clock to service cabin areas.

Factors such as air pressure in cabins and reduced humidity cause our sniffers to lose as much as 30 percent of flavor perception. So coffee can lose that robust flavor. Plus cabin air pressure may not allow water to reach normal boiling temperature.

When it comes to coliform invading my cast-iron gut, I've had a few exposures, the most recent during a stay in Vermont. My brother's house has a gizmo that zaps coliform when water enters the house from the well but when we lost power, the zapper ceased to function. Who knew I had to reset it? I guess my immune system copes well with bacterial invasions.

At least I wasn't confined like cruise passengers sequestered in gargantuan shoebox-shaped ships where populations number in the thousands and where invisible invaders of the digestive tract propel travelers to the head (that's cruise-speak for toilet).

I may be playing Russian roulette but the next time I travel by air, I'll embrace the what you don't know won't hurt you mantra and order my usual, coffee with two creamers.

Patricia Misiuk is a Lakeland, Florida, resident who would never qualify as a barista. Until recently she didn't know what barista means. You can reach her at SHOOK46@aol.com.