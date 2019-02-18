SilverSneakers Circuit Class scheduled

Jojo's Fitness and Fun will offer an Introduction to SilverSneakers Circuit Class at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 S. Peninsula Drive. For information, call 386-846-4813 or email jrosevita@me.com.

Balanced Rehab hosts back pain seminar

Balanced Rehab Physical Therapy will host a community seminar on common causes of low back pain from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 160 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach. The seminar will include simple exercises and daily modifications to help reduce or prevent low back pain. The seminar is free, but reservations are required by Tuesday, Feb. 19. for information or to reserve a spot, call 386-252-2400.

Core strengthening workshop offered

A free workshop focusing on core strengthening will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Thomas Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, 100 Professional Blvd., Daytona Beach. For information or to RSVP, call 386-257-2672.

Fitness instructor to demonstrate qigong

Reduce stress and relieve joint and muscle pain with qigong (pronounced chee-gong), an ancient practice that combines tai chi, Chinese medicine, martial arts, acupressure, meditation and vitality practice. Dating back at least 4,000 years, qigong is considered a cornerstone of Chinese medicine.

Certified fitness instructor Ed Eisler will discuss qigong and lead a group practice session at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.

The classes are appropriate for beginners through advanced practitioners. Reservations are not required. For information, call 386-322-5152, option 4.

Halifax Health slates 2nd My Heart Matters 5K

The second annual My Heart Matters 5K Run & Walk, presented by Halifax Health and University of Florida Health Heart and Vascular Surgery at Halifax Health, is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, starting at the France Tower at Halifax Health Medical Center, 303 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The course includes a challenging .6-mile run or walk up the campus’ six-story parking garage and continues on to Daytona State College before concluding at the France Tower. A heart healthy breakfast will be provided to participants at the finish line. Top finishers will be awarded by age group.

Registration is $25 and includes a My Heart Matters t-shirt. Those who are unable to attend the race can register as a “Heart Supporter” for a donation of $15. Heart Supporters also will receive a My Heart Matters 5K t-shirt.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Halifax Health-Foundation’s Center for Cardiology Fund to help fight heart disease in Volusia County.

Registration is available online at halifaxhealth.org/heart5k.

