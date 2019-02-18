Wednesday, Feb. 20

MENTAL HEALTH PEER RECOVERY PROGRAM: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Winter Haven Hospital Center for Behavioral Health, 1201 First St. S., Winter Haven, free, www.baycare.org.

MEN'S EDUCATIONAL PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. third Wednesdays, Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center, 1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, free. Spouses and friends are invited as well.

GRIEFSHARE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 17, Heritage Baptist Church, 4202 Pipkin Creek Road, free, Charlotte Herr 863-648-0432.

Thursday, Feb. 21

SLEEP CLINIC: 9 a.m. to noon first and third Thursdays, Bartow Regional Medical Center, 2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow, free, preregister by calling 800-940-5151, walk-ins also welcome, for more information call 863-533-8111, www.baycare.org. For those who use CPAP/BiPAP therapy. A clinical specialist will be available.

TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Winter Haven Hospital, Wellness Center Conference Room, 200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven, free, registration required, 863-297-1808, www.baycare.org.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Brookdale Winter Haven, 6110 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, free, 800-272-3900, www.alz.org/flgulfcoast.

HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION LAKELAND CHAPTER MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, free, www.hla-lakeland.org. A support/advocacy group to help those who have a hearing loss. Featuring Kristina Rodriquez, a deaf student at Lakeland High School.

COMMUNITY LECTURE: 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Watson Clinic Highlands, first floor lobby, 2300 E. County Road 540A, Lakeland, free, reservations required, 863-607-3639, www.WatsonClinic.com/Events. Heartburn No More! with Dr. Anthony Zappia. Attendees can also receive a free hernia screening.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays, St. David's Episcopal Church, 145 E. Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, free, John at 863-513-2264. The Polk Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness support group.

Friday, Feb. 22

CHAT & CHEW: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW, Winter Haven, free, 54321health@gmail.com. Skype with Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center. Learn how you can avoid heart disease.

COMMUNITY LECTURE: 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22, Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center, boardroom, 1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, free, reservations required, 863-904-2656, www.WatsonClinic.com/Events. Class includes information on various types of nicotine replacements, product samples and more.

Monday, Feb. 25

MENTAL HEALTH PEER RECOVERY PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Lions Park clubhouse, 820 Ave. L SW, Winter Haven, free, www.baycare.org.

WOMAN-TO-WOMAN CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Winter Haven Hospital, Wellness Center Conference Room, 200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven, free, www.baycare.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT: 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Bartow Regional Medical Center, Classroom 1, 2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow, free, registration required, 863-519-1665, www.baycare.org.

TOOLS TO QUIT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Bartow Regional Medical Center, Board Room, 2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow, free, registration required, 863-252-6094, www.baycare.org. A two-hour seminar to help you plan to quit smoking successfully.

INFANT AND CHILD CPR: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Winter Haven Women's Hospital, Classroom A, 101 Ave. O SE, Winter Haven, $15, registration required, 855-314-8352, www.baycare.org.

BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Winter Haven Hospital, Wellness Center Conference Room, 200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven, free, www.baycare.org.

Send health calendar items to features@theledger.com.