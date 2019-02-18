DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 75-year-old man in good health and not obese (my BMI is around 20-21). I like coffee, and drink four or five cups a day. But I like it with a packet of Splenda, and the same thing goes for my breakfast cereal. Am I setting myself up for diabetes? — D.G.D.

ANSWER: Splenda is made from sucralose, a poorly absorbable artificial sweetener. Sucralose does not raise blood sugars or insulin levels, so it will not increase your risk for diabetes. It is excreted unchanged in the urine.

However, powdered Splenda, like many artificial sweeteners, is mixed with the sugars maltodextrin or dextrose, both of which are absorbed and do affect insulin levels. A packet of Splenda contains about 1 gram of these sugars. Two packets a day is then the equivalent of a little over a tablespoon of a typical soda, which I still see people consuming liters or more of at a time. You may have your Splenda without worry.

People with a low BMI have low, but not zero, risk of diabetes.