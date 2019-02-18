Advice: Unless you have explained it to her, she may not realize what a special favor you did her by letting her use your waterfront house.

DEAR ABBY: About a year ago, a good friend, "Beth," went through a violent tragedy that destroyed her family. My husband and I own a small waterfront property, so during the months following, I took Beth away for the weekend to hopefully allow her some healing and emotional recovery. She then asked me to go again and, when I couldn't go, asked if she could go with her friend (whom I had met but don't know well). She asked again to go with her new boyfriend.

I agreed to both of these trips, even though this is our private vacation home. We never rent it. No one has ever used it without us, not even family. Now she's asking again to use our place with her friend.

I feel like a heel to refuse if we're not using the place, but I'm starting to feel a little used. Is it OK for me to tell her no because I am uncomfortable with her repeated requests, or am I just a bad friend? — TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF?

DEAR T.A.O.: You have been generous to Beth. Unless you have explained it to her, she may not realize what a special favor you did her by letting her use your waterfront house. From what you have written, your friend appears to be getting on with her life, so if you decline now it shouldn't shatter her. To do so is not being a "bad friend."

DEAR ABBY: Please settle this between my sister and me. My sister carries about 25 credit cards in her purse. Recently she replaced the cardholder she keeps in her purse. I use an RFID wallet and purse, and I explained to her why I chose them. These products protect my identity from scammers. She says I'm being obsessive and worry too much. In today's world, you can't be too cautious. Abby, what are your thoughts on this? — PROTECTING MY IDENTITY

DEAR PROTECTING: I agree you can never be too security conscious. Why your sister would carry 25 credit cards with her at once is surprising, and I'm not sure it's wise. If something should happen to her purse — Radio Frequency ID-blocking wallet or not — she would be up a creek. I hope she keeps copies of her cards and numbers in a separate, secure location in case she needs to cancel them.

DEAR ABBY: A woman I know has ALS, and I want to help. I write medical articles, so reading and explaining new research is a useful skill I have. She has told only a small number of friends that she has the condition, and I learned about it by accident.

It seems silly to me to keep pretending I don't know when everyone else around her does. When I showed her a summary of a research article on ALS, she said she didn't know why I was showing it to her. As long as I know anyway, I wish I could be let in on the secret so I can be helpful. Any ideas? — HELPER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR HELPER: Yes. You may be well intentioned, but you need to back off. When you put your foot in the door, it was shut firmly in your face. Now it's time to respect her privacy.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Read more: Dear Abby: New mother battling depression too deep in story of baby scalded to death Dear Abby: Love affair with Mr. Right goes wrong as morals and values collide Dear Abby: Married as teen, young divorcee reluctant to reveal past in return to dating Dear Abby: Readers weigh in about woman who may break up with boyfriend over his mother’s disapproval of gay rights, women’s movement Dear Abby: Widower’s sister fears gold digger taking advantage of brother who’s afraid to be alone Dear Abby: Is starting family advisable with huge age gap in interracial relationship? Dear Abby: New wife-to-be wants man’s last name to herself — not shared by ex Dear Abby: Discovery of rare genetic disorder forces confession of extra-marital affair Dear Abby: Wife flirting with handsome young waiter draws husband’s ire Dear Abby: Family shows disapproval by deleting man’s fiancee on social media Dear Abby: Bathroom Peeping Tom nun at retirement convent traumatizes employee Dear Abby: Single mom in affair with married man caring for terminally ill wife Dear Abby: Live-in sex partner now a problem for wife in ‘Shades of Grey’ marriage Dear Abby: The man of woman’s dreams has one major flaw - no upper teeth Dear Abby: Daughter of drug addict comes down hard on husband’s drinking habits Dear Abby: Couple’s lifestyle minus TV, social media sparks anger among family, friends Dear Abby: Secret nudist’s lifestyle will be compromised by taking in aging mom Dear Abby: Wife has pent-up anger over playing second fiddle to her brother-in-law Dear Abby: Last rites by priest for dying Jewish wife were comfort to her family Dear Abby: Man seeking lifelong love finds ‘no-strings’ sex with ex instead Dear Abby: Drunk holiday party guest wets self on sofa, hides stain under pillows Dear Abby: Selfish husband does more with his buddies than lonely wife Dear Abby: Sister sees signs of woman abuser in teen brother who beats her up Dear Abby: Handsome, shy guy overcoming addiction distraught by dating rejection Dear Abby: Sister’s violent kids makes grandma being babysitter for newborn a huge no Dear Abby: Passionate kiss with co-worker puts woman’s marriage on shakier ground Dear Abby: Man against marriage plans to give girlfriend a ring without proposal Dear Abby: Man struggles with telling teenage daughter about DUI arrest Dear Abby: Wedding planning creates divide between once-close mom, daughter Dear Abby: Lesbian lover becomes distant, leaving woman with thoughts of suicide Dear Abby: Female employee uncomfortable by boss constantly touching his crotch area Dear Abby: Teen’s fits of rage ruining relationships with family and friends Dear Abby: Wife of more than 20 years feels abandoned by husband’s cold shoulder Dear Abby: Parents declare they’re done with ungrateful, insensitive adult kids Dear Abby: Colleague no longer finds Hawaiian shirt, eyeing up coeds tradition ‘cute’ Dear Abby: Sex addict best friend doesn’t share woman’s desire for intimacy Dear Abby: Insecure introvert experiences slow start fitting in on new job Dear Abby: Woman at wit’s end to help friend who remains silent over multiple rapes Dear Abby: Stunned wife returns from trip to find provocative lingerie in her bed Dear Abby: College student surprised to discover she has attraction to women Dear Abby: Daughter’s DNA search for real dad miffes mom Dear Abby: Mom shockingly confesses to undermining daughter’s dream Dear Abby: Single man has list of guidelines for the woman of his dreams Dear Abby: Drug user battling addiction, suicide attempts offers words of hope to others Dear Abby: Son-in-law’s old tablet reveals secret adult dating sites Dear Abby: Make New Year’s resolutions for hopes of bright, prosperous future Dear Abby: Tightwad husband takes advantage of wife in splitting house expenses Dear Abby: Woman irked at boyfriend who gives her everything but intense passion Dear Abby: Brother’s alcoholism threatens sibling’s job on police force Dear Abby: Widowed mom drags feet pursuing romance with longtime friend Dear Abby: Email mix-up creates friction after cousin mistakenly sends party invitation Dear Abby: Widower ready to live alone is pained to leave aunt behind with abusive son Dear Abby: Lack of arousal for divorced mom who has found her ‘perfect match’ Dear Abby: Reconnection with ‘schoolgirl crush’ teacher ignites possible romance Dear Abby: Affair of sex and gifts with married man earns thumbs down from sister Dear Abby: Make holidays happy for pets by keeping them safe Dear Abby: Daughter’s plan to quit high-paying corporate job to join Peace Corps a no-go with dad Dear Abby: Divorcing mom developing silent attraction to man at church after husband goes to prison Dear Abby: Man struggling with his infidelity outside same-sex marriage Dear Abby: Man retiring from military sets new ‘naked rules’ for wife Dear Abby: Overprotective mom never lets kids out of her sight with grandparents Dear Abby: Wife resists giving support to laid off husband’s new career plan Dear Abby: Woman’s hidden wedding for 13 years may come to light during divorce Dear Abby: Drunk driver’s wife has dire warning for spouses caught in web of alcohol Dear Abby: Mom struggles as son questions marriage to woman with disabled daughter Dear Abby: Overbearing mom makes travel plans without being invited to visit Dear Abby: A normal life eludes victim of repeated childhood sexual abuse Dear Abby: Gay man’s friendship changes with straight co-worker when 1 finds new job Dear Abby: Shy, stay-at-home mom ignored by husband seeks adult contact by giving art lessons Dear Abby: Slipping grades during parents’ divorce has teen questioning future Dear Abby: Mother thinks teen is missing out by holding onto long-distance love Dear Abby: Mother-in-law pleads for more modesty while breastfeeding in public Dear Abby: Man’s continued hope to have threesome sex a no-go with girlfriend Dear Abby: Adult children maintain chilly relationship with stepdad of 8 years Dear Abby: 2nd wife concerned about absence from husband’s will Dear Abby: Mom won’t approve daughter hooking back up with boyfriend Dear Abby: Christian woman’s feminism, support of gay rights could doom couple’s future Dear Abby: Lighthearted wedding invitation rubs recipient the wrong way Dear Abby: May be time to drop man taking their love down dead-end street Dear Abby: Gamer kicked out of house shames dad on social media Dear Abby: Family draws line at spending holidays with convicted child molester Dear Abby: Diligent college student has less time for old circle of friends Dear Abby: Daughter last to learn of dad’s new love life after mom’s death Dear Abby: Men’s group chat draws ire for sharing pornographic images Dear Abby: Friendship between moms ends over athletic event involving their kids Dear Abby: Grandmother still waiting for thank-you notes from ungrateful teens Dear Abby: Woman wants to reveal affair with cheating husband to help wife during divorce Dear Abby: New employee strives to keep gastric surgery under wraps Dear Abby: Diamond ring comes between couple planning their marriage Dear Abby: Time, distance cause fast teen friends to begin drifting apart Dear Abby: Spoiled rotten daughter given everything gives heartache in return Dear Abby: Teacher with consistent grammar issues concerns classroom aide Dear Abby: Notebook stepson left behind reveals love for another man Dear Abby: Devastation after fiancé splits, starts new relationship the next day Dear Abby: Overbearing dad makes living at home unbearable for adult son Dear Abby: Dad threatens to disown son if he opens Pandora’s box into family history Dear Abby: Teacher weighs reaching out to former student now in prison for violent crime Dear Abby: Mom’s peaceful death leads to war between brother and sister over her house Dear Abby: Concern over woman’s throwing up in work bathroom grows to point of action Dear Abby: Best friend’s loyalty may be shifting in middle school drama Dear Abby: Man says he wants divorce, but doesn’t leave the house Dear Abby: Tattoo lover gets birthday criticism from grandparents Dear Abby: Condolences for death of man’s ex-girlfriend puzzle his deeply hurt wife Dear Abby: Friend’s goth fashion would put dark spot on formal wedding Dear Abby: House cleaner takes disastrous stab at being an interior designer Dear Abby: Happily employed millennial worries about lack of beefing up resume Dear Abby: Wife’s close lesbian friend gets too close for husband’s comfort Dear Abby: Teen and stepdad square off over video game purchase Dear Abby: Wife’s selfish decision leaves family unit in jeopardy Dear Abby: Pumpkins of crabby next-door neighbor create ugly situation Dear Abby: Girlfriend is convinced that partner’s parents dislike her Dear Abby: Man keeps secretly meeting ex-stepfather against demands of miffed mom Dear Abby: Mother’s empty-nest syndrome sinks into deep hole of depression Dear Abby: Wife irked as man reconnects with old sex partners on Facebook Dear Abby: Selfish boyfriend would rather party with friends than stay home Dear Abby: Mom is flustered to find her family therapist on dating site Dear Abby: Tattoo with ex-wife’s name is an annoyance to girlfriend Dear Abby: Unemployed son, 24, complains he is overworked at home Dear Abby: ‘Perfect’ man vanishes when alcohol loosens his tongue Dear Abby: Man learns he may have a son he never knew existed Dear Abby: Playboy and homebody share long marriage despite leading separate lives Dear Abby: Man’s heart breaking over deep love for unsuspecting best friend Dear Abby: Stepfather can’t replace Daddy for walk down the aisle by bride-to-be Dear Abby: Toxic, troubled mom's wild stories cause grandchildren distress Dear Abby: Couple looking to the future differs on when to tie knot, start family Dear Abby: Long-married couple wonders if being 'swingers' is for them Dear Abby: Guilty dad tries to make up the decades lost with once-estranged daughter Dear Abby: Workaholic man absolutely oblivious to lonely wife’s unhappiness Dear Abby: Man uses wife’s mounting problems at work in personal attacks at home Dear Abby: Girlfriend’s young kids are obstacle before veteran dad moves in Dear Abby: Man confesses to long-ago affair with best friend’s wife