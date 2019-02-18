The 2019 edition under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park runs through March 10

The popularity of circus depends on four key elements — grace, thrills, comedy and danger. Circus Sarasota’s newest show provides all of them in an exciting package. And on Sunday afternoon, there was a reminder about how dangerous some of the stunts can be (thankfully with no injuries).

There are some acts that tease audiences by pretending that something is going wrong even when it is not, primarily to ratchet up the sense of danger and achievement. You could see that when ringmaster Joseph Bauer Jr. put down his microphone to close the show with an exciting trip around the Wheel of Death, in which he jumps and leaps both inside and on the outside of a large spinning wheel, at one point with a double blindfold. He seemed to miss a step while attempting to jump rope on the outside of the wheel, which is frightening enough to watch in the best of circumstances. But I suspect the misstep is just part of the act to pump up the already excited crowd.

But there was no pretending during The Carillos high-wire act, which was cut short Sunday afternoon because of an apparent lack of tension in the wire. The decision to end the act came after Pedro Carrillo and his partner, Luis D. Acosta, skipped around on the wire to meet in the middle. Acosta lowered himself to allow Carrillo to jump over him both forward and backward. It was after that scary backward jump (which I watched with my hands in front of my face), that both men realized the wire wasn’t right. They shimmied their way to opposite platforms, earning cheers of relief from the nearly sold-out crowd.

The Kolev Sisters from Italy, in their American debut, earned the show’s only standing ovation with their unique hand-balancing act, a routine usually performed by men. It features Michelle and Nicole Kolev doing an impressive array of lifts and maneuvers, with one woman supporting the other while twisting her body around from lying face up on the ground, to on her hands and knees, face down. She then raised up her feet from a seemingly impossible position, while her sister held on upside down.

The audience exploded with cheers.

There are two other related acts. The Curatola Bros perform hand-to-hand acrobatics with a comedic spin. Giuseppe and Emanuel Curatola do hand balancing and other acrobatic tricks while also pretending to torment one another. And The Sons Company, featuring Swedish performers Einar Kling Odencrants and Anton Graaf, use their bodies for a series of lifts and leaps and multiple backflips while jumping up and down on a teeterboard.

Juggler Victor Krachinov moves with great speed as he tosses first a series of silvery balls and then silver pins through the air, creating some beautiful images as he keeps them spinning aloft.

Grace and elegance were evident in the performance of Canadian Valerie Inertie on the Cyr Wheel, a large hoop she spins around the ring while maneuvering inside the loop with her feet and hands.

A smaller hoop, the aerial lyra, is used by Ambra Andrine (the daughter of Bauer and legendary equestrian trainer Sylvia Zerbini), who does a series of acrobatic tricks high over the ring. Then she descends to work with a team of six horses, who do a variety of tricks while running around the ring and turning in place.

Hans Klose presents a different kind of animal act, with his comical troupe of adorable dogs, many of them poodles, who jump effortlessly over posts or one another or walk on their front paws across a bar. One small dog is leaps off a raised platform high off the ground into Klose’s arms.

For laughs, this year’s show features Portugese clown Cesar Dias, who gets several audience members playfully involved while heightening their mimicking of his actions with some dramatic sound effects. On his own, Dias stumbles his way through singing “My Way” while accidentally dropping his pants, wrapping his microphone into his clothes and getting tangled up in his microphone stand and a stool.

The acts provide the perfect blend of thrills and excitement audiences have come to expect from Circus Sarasota.