ORANGE CITY – AdventHealth Fish Memorial has earned the CNOR® Strong designation from the Competency and Credentialing Institute (CCI).

To earn the CNOR Strong designation, at least 50 percent of the nursing staff in the operating room must have earned Certified Nurse Operating Room (CNOR) certification.

The CNOR certification requires more than twice the amount of continuing education requirements normally needed to renew a nursing license in the state of Florida and recognizes nurses’ proficiency and personal commitment to patient safety and quality patient care. Additionally, the CNOR credential is an objective, measurable way to demonstrate that a nurse has achieved excellence in the specialized field of Perioperative Nursing, which assists with patient care in the operating room.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of our team and their commitment to excellence,” said Nancy Palmer, AdventHealth Fish Memorial director of surgical services. “In 2018, the entire operating room team committed to growing professionally and prepared to sit for the CNOR national certification exam. Our team has now grown from two CNOR prepared registered nurses to eight, with two additional nurses scheduled to take the exam in 2019.”

“What a testament to the team’s commitment to patient care excellence!” said Michele Johnson, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Fish Memorial. “We are proud of each nurse with the dedication to continually grow within the profession.”

Established in 1979, CCI is one of the largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care and that supports lifelong learning.

For information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute, visit cc-institute.org.