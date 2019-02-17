Lake Wales Woman's Club

The General Federation of Woman's Clubs, Woman's Club of Lake Wales presented a Goin' Downtown Fashion Show & Tea on Jan. 19. The event showcased fashions from local downtown boutiques and vendors including Boutique Montage, The Exchange, 417 Boutique by Cate, One of A Kind Couture, The Village Kitchen Shoppe, Fuji Bowtique, Lularoe and Tres Jolie Artisan Studios. Members Pat Hair and Florence Rankin, along with four friends of the club, modeled the clothing, and member Jessica Bray was the master of ceremonies. Food was provided by Cocoa Cake Studio, Sweet Treats by Helen and several club members. Profits from the event will go to various community projects such as Spook Hill Elementary School, Woman's Club Community Cafe, Lake Wales Care Center, Women Against Domestic Violence, Lake Wales Literacy Council and the GFWC president's Project of Operation Smile. For more information about the club, call 863-605-0200 or email mawa_3591@yahoo.com.

New Girl Scout Troop

Knights of Columbus Council 10,169 of Lakeland presented a check for $500 to Kelly Krok who is starting a new Girl Scout Troop. Krok's husband, Matt, is a member of the council. The funds will cover the initiation expenses.

Car Show

Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland held a car show Jan. 19 and raised $585 for the Senior Orphans of Polk County.

Polk Education Foundation

Through funding from Suncoast Credit Union, the Polk Education Foundation awarded Crystal Lake Elementary School $5,000 to improve literacy. The "Spring Forward into Reading Program" will provide 90 third-grade students with take home reading kits. Students will be given the opportunity to select 8 to 10 fiction and nonfiction books at their comprehensible reading level to take home and keep, a carrying bag, a reading log book and parent skill cards.

Happy birthday

Happy birthday to Vernice Yarger who turns 101 on Feb. 24.

