Production runs through March 23 at the Sarasota Opera House

Few operas are more delightful than Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” and Sarasota Opera’s latest production, staged by Mark Freiman and conducted by Jesse Martins, is a traditional yet magical version of Mozart’s finest opera, chock full of symbolism and Masonic allegory as we follow a journey exploring good and evil to spiritual balance.

Emmanuel Shikaneder’s complex libretto is filled with Masonic elements, emphasizing the triumph of reason, nature and wisdom over dark forces. Freiman moved the production along brilliantly with lovely sets by Troy Hourie, costumes by Howard Tsvi Kaplan and lighting by Ken Yunker.

Dead at the age of 35, three months after the opera’s premiere on September 1791, Mozart unintentionally made his final statement of the human condition, with “The Magic Flute” springing from his quill virtually fully formed.

The opera centers on the quest of young Prince Tamino (sung by Andrew Surrena), assisted by the comical birdcatcher Papageno (Matthew Hanscom) to rescue Princess Pamina (Hanna Brammer) from the hands of the sorcerer, Sarastro. As their quest unfolds, they soon learn that first impressions can be deceptive and that nothing in this mythical land is quite what it seems.

The story opens with the killing of the serpent beast by the Three Ladies, beautifully sung by Catherine Swindle, Nicole Woodward and Annie Chester. Their playful bickering over Tamino provides a source of humor, and they play their roles with expertise.

Surrena’s Tamino is a Mozart tenor whose voice is at once rich and full, yet balanced with lyricism. Hanscom’s lovelorn Papageno is strong on the welcome comic relief with a face created for comedy, if not a bit vocally heavy for the role.

Brammer is captivating as Pamina with a lovely Mozart-style soprano that navigates from a childlike quality to the depths of womanly sorrow in her dejected aria “Ach, ich fühls.”

As The Queen of the Night, soprano Alexandria Batsios easily conveyed the vocal fire necessary for the role, if not the ease. In her famously difficult aria “Der Hölle Rache,” one finds more fire than icy control.

In the role of Sarastro, a high priest and sorcerer, Brian Kontes sang with authority and pathos, yet was missing the full strength at the bottom of his range. As his evil servant Monostatos, John Kun Park sang with clowning energy and joie de vivre.

Happiness prevails when Papageno meets his better half in Papagena, an adorable Tatev Baroyan. They both manage to preen and cloy with aplomb and steal every scene.

In counterpart to the Three Ladies, the Three Spirits were played by Youth Opera Artists Ashley Lewis, Genevieve Dilan and Mia Freeman, whose cherubic voices contributed the necessary wonder and balance to the storytelling.

The production was supported by a strong company of singers who moved the story along, making this opera a delight.

The production marks the main stage conducting debut of Martins, who serves as music director of the Sarasota Youth Opera. He led the fine Sarasota Opera orchestra with panache. The musicians performed with precision and expertise, providing a solid foundation for the cast and chorus, and creating a magical evening.