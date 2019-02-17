Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Avoid lover's quarrels today because they can happen. Instead, focus on doing something that's fun, especially fun regarding play time with kids. Keep things light!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Do not be willful about getting your way at home or about an issue regarding the family. The more you insist on getting your way, the more you will increase opposition to you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Don't argue with relatives, siblings or neighbors today, because what will you gain? Anger only serves to make everyone miserable.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Disputes about money or possessions might arise today. (These are two things that you never take casually.) Try to take the high road.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): People are quarrelsome and quick to get upset. Today is a kind of day where people will lose their temper. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Zip thy lip.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might be doing a slow boil about something but feel you cannot speak up. This is always so hard. However, you are wise to keep your temper and not make things worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Friendships are important to you, which is why you're a people pleaser. Therefore, avoid getting in a fight with a friend today, because it's not worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It will do you no benefit to get on the wrong side of a boss or parent today. Why even go there? Tomorrow is a lovely day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Avoid controversial subjects like religion and politics, because people are looking for a fight today. Don't give them the satisfaction. Run the other direction!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Disputes about shared property or how to spend a certain amount of money might arise today. It will benefit you to postpone this discussion until tomorrow, when everyone is happier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Be patient with family members and partners today in order to avoid arguments. These are the people you love, so why let your agitation ruin a good relationship? Be patient today. Tomorrow things will be different.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You will be wise to hold your temper at work today and not overreact with co-workers or bosses. People will remember what is said. Tomorrow, however, is a lovely day!

BORN TODAY: You are hard working and ambitious. You handle problems with dignity and strength. This year hard work and effort will pay off. Start by simplifying your life so you can build solid foundations. Focus your energy in one direction. Physical exercise will be important this year. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging — any physical discipline that you enjoy.

Today's Birthdays

Actor Hal Holbrook is 94. Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka "Dame Edna") is 85. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 84. Actress Christina Pickles is 84. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 83. Actress Brenda Fricker is 74. Actress Becky Ann Baker is 66. Actress Rene Russo is 65. Actor Richard Karn is 63. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 56. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 56. TV personality Rene Syler is 56. Movie director Michael Bay is 55. Singer Chante Moore is 52. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 49. Actor Dominic Purcell is 49. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 49. Actress Denise Richards is 48. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 47. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 47. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 45. Country singer Bryan White is 45. Actress Kelly Carlson is 43. Actor Ashton Holmes is 41. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 40. Actor Jason Ritter is 39. TV personality Paris Hilton is 38. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 38. TV host Daphne Oz is 33. Actor Chord Overstreet is 30. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 28. Actress Meaghan Martin is 27. Actress Sasha Pieterse is 23.