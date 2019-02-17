In My Father’s House: A New View of How Crime Runs in the Family

Author: Fox Butterfield

Knopf, 223 pages, $26.95

Many times we hear from the towns or families after a child has become a criminal that he (or she) grew up quiet, reserved, a loner who hung out with computer games and had few friends in school. But there’s another story. Often kids are brought up in a family that fosters crime. A family that praises the child who robs, steals, even murders. This book is the history of one Oregon family that carefully taught malevolence to its offspring. Stealing is good as long as you don’t get caught. Crime bought respect. Sometimes, “It takes a family to raise a criminal.”

“In My Father’s House” tells how for generations the Bogle family might take their truck to rob a company as easily as another family might go out for pizza and Cokes. Dozens in the family were found guilty of criminal intent. Almost all have been imprisoned.

This fascinating nonfiction book staggers the mind. Burglaries were simply a madcap adventure for the Bogles. Stacey was merely 8 when he and his brother Bobby hid in the attic of a bar. At closing time, they crept downstairs, took everything from the till and dumped all the money on their mother’s head. She shouted with joy. Another time, Corey Bogle kidnapped and killed a 40-year-old woman, and was sentenced to 24 years to life. Corey didn’t have the skills or education to do anything else. He and others in the family were educated via the movies.

Rooster Bogle, the father of nine who took much pride in stealing, looting and robbing, often drove by the Oregon State Correctional Institution with a perverse fondness and told his oldest son Tony, “Look carefully, because when you grow up, you guys are going to end up there.” Tony took this as a challenge.

Author Fox Butterfield, winner of a National Book Award and co-author of “The Pentagon Papers,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, has chosen an unusual way to explore criminality by shedding a special light on the topic of how a child might turn into a criminal. The author, who has written equally easily about the Stock Market Crash, the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, now explores the profound quiet at the night in penitentiaries where the silence is that of death — “desert silence.”

If you need a who’s who, Butterfield provides a handy Family Guide at the end of the book. In all, there were 60 in the Bogle clan who followed their family into a life of crime.

Mims Cushing lives in Ponte Vedra and has written three books.